Aaron Taylor-Johnson To Play Spider-Man Villain Kraven the Hunter in Stand-Alone Film

hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Taylor-Johnson is set to portray Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter in the upcoming stand-alone film that’s part of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. According to reports, the movie will be directed by J.C. Chandor, with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing and Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk penning the script. The plot and supporting cast are both yet to be revealed. Taylor-Johnson was supposedly considered for the role after he caught the attention of studio executives who saw him opposite Brad Pitt in Bullet Train, and a deal “was sealed fairly quickly.”

