Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Gilbreth column: Mepkin Abbey’s glorious gardens recall Luce-Briggs’ legacy

By Edward M. Gilbreth
The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs mentioned a couple of weeks ago, the preservation of classic garden designs from prior generations and the accomplished landscape architects who conceived them may be on the radar screen — but barely. Oddly enough, this may be as a result of the strict rules governing what can or cannot be done with the old houses. Not much — at least on the outside — meaning that the gardens therefore become an outlet for change.

www.postandcourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
State
Virginia State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Mary Pickford
Person
Maureen Dowd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Design#Gardens#Classic Designs#Landscape#Legacy#Humble Beginnings#Charlestonians#The Pink House#Charleston Renaissance#Carolopolis#Time#Life#Post And Courier#J J Johnsons#Trappist Order#Mepkin Abbey Docent#Classic Garden Designs#Gethsemani Abbey#Original Glory#Guest Cottages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Charleston, SCcarolinasportsman.com

200 turkeys by age 40 for Tom Siwarski

Fishing guide completes hunting goal in the nick of time. Capt. Tom Siwarski of Carolina Aero Marine Adventures is a fishing guide by trade. And when not on the water, he loves hunting. The Charleston, SC resident had a lifetime goal to kill 200 turkeys by age 40. He completed the task this spring.
North Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Chef Racks Garlic Crabs is now open in North Charleston

Garlic crabs were big business before the pandemic, and COVID-19 conditions only drove more people to sell their seafood on Facebook Marketplace. But Jamal Flowers, who calls himself Chef Mally Racks, says the sauce recipe he spent close to a year developing still sets his crabs apart. “Everything is about...
Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

CALENDAR: Jazz meets classical in four coming shows

Staff reports | Although jazz and classical music are different in many ways, the border between the two genres is fluid. According to the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, America’s classical music is jazz and it breathes spontaneity while being contained within the technical mastery of a composition. In three shows this...
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Ma’am Saab Encourages Charleston to Honor The Women in Their Lives

Co-Owners Raheel Gauba and Maryam Ghazvani will be giving away some hot new items from their newly-released merch line (like t-shirts, leggings, beach towels and more) to a selection of individuals who write a name on their window display, take a selfie, and then post to Instagram tagging @Ma’amSaabChs and #myBossLady.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

With no-shows on the rise, downtown Charleston restaurants start charging reservation fees

The Post and Courier Food section since August has been checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. The following three restaurants are still finding their way back to normalcy.For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Q&A with singer Shyleah Booker

I leaned about a unique event through a Facebook posting recently. Trident United Way is about to wrap up hosting it's first ever “Sing United” competition to raise money for community programming. I then found out one of the finalists is singer Shyleah Booker of Summerville. After four rounds, she...
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

LISTEN: Holy City Sinner Radio Featuring Danielle LaVia of Charleston Playhouse

The twelfth episode of Holy City Sinner Radio, this website’s companion podcast, is now live on multiple streaming platforms. This week’s guest is Danielle LaVia, the founder and Executive Artistic Director of Charleston Playhouse. Charleston Playhouse, which will be Charleston’s first Professional Equity Musical Theatre Company when it opens in...
Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

SPOTLIGHT: SCIWAY

The public spiritedness of our underwriters allows us to bring Charleston Currents to you at no cost. Today we shine our spotlight on SCIWAY. Pronounced “sky-way,” SCIWAY is South Carolina’s Information Superhighway — the largest and most comprehensive directory of South Carolina information on the Internet. It includes thousands of links to other South Carolina Web sites, including Charleston Currents, as well as an amazing collection of maps, charts, articles, photos and other resources.
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Frannie & The Fox Unveils PGA-Inspired Cocktail

Frannie & The Fox, located in Emeline, has unveiled a new specialty cocktail, the Earl-y Tea Time, to celebrate the PGA Championship hosted in Charleston from May 17th to 23rd, 2021. Featuring Patrón Silver, earl grey tea, and house-made limoncello, the cocktail is the perfect refreshment to celebrate this national...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

7 places to camp near Charleston

When it comes to camping, South Carolina offers an array of options from the beach to the river and even the mountains. There are definitely too many to mention in just one article so for this feature, we’ll focus on some notable campgrounds within a one to two hour drive of Charleston.
Charleston, SCcofc.edu

6 Ways to Live Your Best Life at CofC

If you’ve ever set foot on the College of Charleston campus, then you know it’s a special place for students to explore, engage and discover their futures. As we prepare to welcome the Class of 2025 into the CofC family this fall, we wanted to offer a few more reasons to get excited about your impending journey as a Cougar and some ways to get the most from your time at the College.
Mount Pleasant, SCThe Post and Courier

HS student creates “Blessing Rocks” for East Cooper Medical Center

East Cooper Medical Center recently recognized the generous efforts of Taemaisha Collins. Collins is a senior at Waccamaw High School in Pawley’s Island. Collins has placed hand-painted rocks with inspirational messages throughout the hospital’s campus in Mount Pleasant to create a more cheerful environment for healthcare workers. Every six months, since 2018, she has added to the unique displays.
Charleston, SCCharleston Regional Business Journal

Kiawah River community posts record-breaking Q1

A waterfront community on Johns Island has already surpassed overall sales for 2020 with a record-breaking 49 homes and home sites sold since January. Kiawah River, developed on 2,000 acres along Betsy Kerrison Parkway, was home to 57 families and completed 30 homes by the end of 2020, the company reported.
Charleston County, SCholycitysinner.com

Charleston County Waterparks Now Open for Weekends Only

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) today opened its three waterparks – Splash Island in Mount Pleasant, Splash Zone on James Island, and Whirlin’ Waters in North Charleston – for weekends only. Splash Zone waterpark will be open on weekends only (plus Memorial Day) through May 31st. Daily...
Museumscoladaily.com

State Museum now offering discounted tickets to SNAP recipients

The South Carolina State Museum has joined Museums For All, a program to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build museum-going habits. The program supports families receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits, and allows visiting the museum for $2 per person, up to four people. Those interested must present their SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.
Charleston, SCCharleston City Paper

Sarah’s Dumps announces spring, summer pop-up schedule

We’ve been covering Charleston since 1997 and plan to be here with the latest and Best of Charleston for many years to come. In a time where local journalism is struggling, the City Paper is investing in the future of Charleston as a place where diverse, engaging views can flourish. We can't do it without our readers. If you'd like to support local, independent journalism: