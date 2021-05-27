Gilbreth column: Mepkin Abbey’s glorious gardens recall Luce-Briggs’ legacy
As mentioned a couple of weeks ago, the preservation of classic garden designs from prior generations and the accomplished landscape architects who conceived them may be on the radar screen — but barely. Oddly enough, this may be as a result of the strict rules governing what can or cannot be done with the old houses. Not much — at least on the outside — meaning that the gardens therefore become an outlet for change.www.postandcourier.com