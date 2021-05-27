Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Juventus set to re-appoint Max Allegri

By Robbie Copeland
90min.com
 6 days ago

Juventus are closing in on the re-appointment of Massimiliano Allegri as manager, and are expected to announce it imminently. Juve are expected to part company with Andrea Pirlo after a disastrous 2020/21 season that saw their stranglehold on Serie A come to an end. They finished fourth, some 13 points behind eventual winners Inter, and only qualified for the Champions League on the final day of the season.

www.90min.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Simone Inzaghi
Person
Luciano Spalletti
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Maurizio Sarri
Person
Andrea Pirlo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Turin#Serie A#The Champions League#Juventus Simone Inzaghi#Inter Luciano Spalletti#Real Madrid#Napoli#Eventual Winners Inter#Italian Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Related
SoccerThe Offside

Anteprima Corta: The AC Milan Women vs Fiorentina Femminile

In case you didn’t know, the AC Milan Women will play Fiorentina this Sunday. And if you didn’t understand how important this match is, then let me take the time out to explain it to you. If AC Milan wins this match, then they’ll be one step closer to qualifying...
SoccerTribal Football

Ex-Juventus defender Vierchowod slams AC Milan triumph: Pirlo is confused

Former Juventus defender Pietro Vierchowod was stunned by their dismal defeat to AC Milan. Juve were hammered 3-0 on Sunday by the Rossonero. Vierchowod told TMW: "I haven't seen Juve, they never were there. A team that takes three goals and above all doesn't shoot on goal, what do you mean? (Cristiano) Ronaldo didn't play well? He can't always solve the game, the others didn't play, the defence wasn't there.
UEFAisoccerng.com

Nedved insists Pirlo and Ronaldo will stay at Juventus

Pavel Nedved claims Andrea Pirlo and Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juventus and insists the Old Lady will ‘fight until the end.’ The Juventus vice. Pavel Nedved claims Andrea Pirlo and Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juventus and insists the Old Lady will ‘fight until the end.’. The Juventus vice...
UEFAsportschatplace.com

Sassuolo vs. Juventus 5/12/21 Serie A Soccer Pick, Odds, and Prediction

Over 2.5 (-188), Under 2.5 (+150) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Sassuolo is hosting Juventus at Mapei Stadium in round 36 in the Italian Serie A. Sassuolo is once again on fire, and they have won 5 of their last 6 games, while one game ended in a draw. Thanks to this streak, Sassuolo has climbed the standings to 8th place with 56 points, and they are in the Conference League chase. Berardi is the leading goalscorer for Sassuolo with 16 goals, while Caputo added 11 goals. Berardi also added 5 assists. Romagna and Boga are the only two injured players for Sassuolo. In their last Serie A game against Genoa on the road, Sassuolo has had 61% of ball possession, 6 shots on goal, 2 corner kicks, 2 big chances created, and a solid 85% of the correct passes. Sassuolo was in control of this match, and they have scored 1 goal in each half while conceding a goal in the 85th minute. Sassuolo has won this game 1-2. Offensively, Sassuolo has been solid with 58 scored goals this season, but their defense was too bad for Sassuolo to get closer to the Europa League. Sassuolo has conceded 52 goals so far, and the end of the season will be hard for them. With 2 points less than Roma, Sassuolo will probably need all 3 wins, and their form is good now, but I’m not sure if they can win all 3 games.
Soccer90min.com

Andrea Pirlo insists he will not resign after Juventus fall to AC Milan

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has insisted he will not resign this summer, despite I Bianconeri facing an uphill battle to qualify for next season's Champions League. Sunday's crushing 3-0 defeat at the hands of rivals AC Milan left Juventus fifth in the Serie A standings, one point behind the top four with three games left to play, one of which is against champions Inter.
SoccerTribal Football

Juventus hero Di Livio: Pirlo must step back

Former Juventus midfielder Angelo di Livio has called on Andrea Pirlo to resign. Juve were hammered 3-0 on Sunday by AC Milan. Di Livio told TMW: "I saw the Milan from the first round. Juve must not seek excuses but congratulate the opponent who won on the pitch. "Juventus with...
UEFAESPN

Toni Kroos out of Real Madrid's final match after testing positive for COVID-19

Title-chasing Real Madrid will be without midfielder Toni Kroos for their must-win match against Villarreal on the final day of the Liga season after the German tested positive for COVID-19. - Real, Atletico title deciders moved after complaints. - Monday Musings: Suarez rescues Atleti's La Liga title hopes. The club...
SoccerYardbarker

Top-four blow for Juventus as Napoli claim three points

Juventus have fallen out of the top-four of Serie A with just one match left to play next weekend. The Old Lady hasn’t enjoyed their best season to date, and are now set to miss out on Champions League football going into the new season. AC Milan can clinch their...
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Real Madrid remain most valuable football club brand in the world

For the third consecutive year, Real Madrid have been dubbed the most valuable football club brand in the world by Brand Finance. According to Brand Finance, as part of their Football 50 2021, Real Madrid are top of the football world, and boast a brand value of €1,276 million. Rounding...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Andrea Pirlo insists he will NOT resign as Juventus manager despite emphatic AC Milan defeat putting the dethroned Serie A champions on the brink of missing out on next season's Champions League

Andrea Pirlo has insisted that he will not step down as Juventus manager after their latest setback following a 3-0 drubbing from rivals AC Milan in Serie A. The former Juve midfielder watched on from the sidelines as his side were swept aside by Milan and his team were knocked down to fifth placed in the table.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Image: Cryptic message from Juventus target on his future

Memphis Depay has got tongues wagging about where his future will lie, and while Juventus are claimed to be trailing Barcelona in a bid for his signature, nothing appears settled. The Lyon forward is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, with a host of...