How Red Or Blue Is Your State? Your Congressional District?

The Biden administration is sending states and municipalities an unprecedented $350 billion in stimulus money, even as local tax collections are bouncing back quicker than expected. This combination of federal funds and recovering tax revenue will provide governments with extraordinary amounts of money to spend. Many are planning to use the windfall to fashion a post-pandemic “great reset,” with vast new investments in everything from basic infrastructure to high tech systems to human capital. Locally, officials claim they will “invest” this money to solve problems ranging from inequality to intergenerational poverty, while creating new “green” energy industries that reshape the economy. But how likely is it that the money for this ambitious—indeed, unprecedented—agenda will be well spent?