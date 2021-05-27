Cancel
How Red Or Blue Is Your State? Your Congressional District?

By Nathaniel Rakich
FiveThirtyEight
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast fall, Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Arizona since 1996 and the first to carry Georgia since 1992. But does this mean Arizona and Georgia are now blue states?. Well, not yet — at least by our definition. Allow us to introduce (or reintroduce)1 you...

fivethirtyeight.com
