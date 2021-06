William Lucien Kruse, rancher and farmer age 92, of Cameron, passed away at his home on the evening of May 22nd. He was born on July 31, 1928 in Cameron to Dr. A.E. and Lois Kruse. He graduated from Yoe High School and then Texas A&M University in 1949. He later earned a Master’s Degree from Texas Tech after serving in the US Army but was an Aggie through and through.