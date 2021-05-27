Court Square Theater is re-opening

All Guests Can Enjoy a Free Meal while Supporting Local Charities During the Award-Winning Restaurant's Friends and Family Weekend. Prior to its official opening, the new cafe will host a "Friends & Family" weekend on Friday, June 4, from 8 a.m. - noon, and Saturday, June 5, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to support a local charity, with 100 percent of all proceeds donated. The featured charity is the Williamsburg House of Mercy an organization that works to provide quality compassionate human services to all people, especially the most vulnerable, regardless of faith. The charity offers a safe and welcoming environment for area homeless, to find respite, to receive emergency and supportive services, and to work toward ending their homelessness.