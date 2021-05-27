Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisonburg, VA

Court Square Theater is re-opening

wsvaonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arts Council of the Valley Board of Directors has voted unanimously to reopen the facility. Court Square Theater operations were suspended in July of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and a major funding cut from the City of Harrisonburg. In the meantime, A-C-V Executive Director Jenny Burden...

wsvaonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisonburg, VA
Entertainment
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Square Inc#July#Court Square Theater#Partnerships#Operating Costs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

Art Oasis opening on Lincoln Square

The Adams County Arts Council wants Gettysburg visitors to “come for the history but stay for the art.”. The arts council and a team of community partners are opening the Gettysburg Art Oasis on the southwest quadrant of Lincoln Square next week. The space is located on a parklet installed by the Borough of Gettysburg and leased by the arts council.
Norfolk, NESand Hills Express

Norfolk celebrates Riverpoint Square grand opening

NORFOLK, Neb. -- There's a new pocket park in northeast Nebraska. Norfolk officials are hoping it's more than a spot to relax. They're anticipating it bringing new energy to the downtown area. City officials celebrated the grand opening of Riverpoint Square Wednesday morning. "It's been a long time coming, but...
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Riverpoint Square officially open, just in time for summer

NORFOLK - The corner of 3rd Street and Norfolk Avenue used to be a parking lot, but it has now been transformed into a pocket park called Riverpoint Square. During a ribbon cutting celebrating the grand opening Wednesday, Mayor Josh Moenning said the park is designed to be a gathering space and host special events like the farmers market, concerts, and festivals.
Albemarle County, VAcbs19news

Theater returns to WAHS, 'Little Women' set to open in-person

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Theater is back at Western Albemarle High School and the students are back in the auditorium with some precautions. Ainsley Miller, a 12th grader playing Beth March, was set to be in the Addams Family Musical last year, but the show was called off the day before opening night.
Willcox, AZmyheraldreview.com

Willcox Theater to host volunteer open house this Thursday

WILLCOX — Willcox Theater & Arts Inc. will be hosting a volunteer open house 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Palace of Art and Theater located alongside Railroad Avenue in downtown Willcox. According to the STEAM Program Manager for WTA in partnership with Alliance of Arizona Americorp VISTA (Volunteers...
Portland, MEWGME

Outdoor market opens at Congress Square Park

((PORTLAND)) -- Congress Square Park in Portland was packed on Sunday as people went tent to tent perusing locally made items. "The Congress Square Market was really born out of the idea that we have this great space right here [at Congress Square Park]," Friends of Congress Square Park executive director C.J. Opperthauser said. "Hopefully this becomes a regular place for neighbors to come meet up and shop."
Sayre, PANewsChannel 36

Bradford County Regional Arts Council getting ready to open their theaters

Sayre, PA (WENY) -- Some Pennsylvania movie theaters have reopened, others like the Sayre Theaters are getting ready to. Elaine Poost, who serves as the executive director for the Bradford County Regional Arts Council (BCRAC) certainly is starting to get the popcorn ready. The BCRAC is planning to reopen the...
Egg Harbor Township, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Renovations Are Complete! Ventnor Square Theatre To Open This Weekend

After the year we've all experienced, it's always a real heartwarmer to hear about a small business bouncing back in some way, shape, or form. This week, the Ventnor Square Theatre has reason to celebrate exactly at as they're about to be back at it once again in a pretty big way. There's a good chance you've heard about the renovations that have been underway at the movie theater for a while now. The picture featured above is a thing of past now! This weekend, the theater is finally about to open its doors once again.
Henrico County, VAThe Henrico Citizen

Regal Cinemas to re-open two more Henrico theaters

Regal Cinemas will re-open two more of its Henrico locations May 21, the company announced Thursday. The Regal Virginia Center (10091 Jeb Stuart Parkway in Glen Allen) and Regal UA West Tower (8998 West Broad Street) locations will join four other Regal locations in the area that opened last Friday, including the Regal Short Pump & IMAX theater in Downtown Short Pump.
Guntersville, ALWHNT-TV

Guntersville Senior Center re-opens

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — After a long year of isolation for members of the Guntersville aging community, they are finally able to get back together. The Guntersville Senior Center re-opened Tuesday. Director Reita Geraham tells News 19 that not all the programs have returned just yet due to the Memorial Day...
Marshall, TXLongview News-Journal

Marshall's Market on the Square celebrates opening day

MARSHALL — A feeling of excitement and celebration was in the air Saturday in downtown Marshall during the sixth annual opening day of Market on the Square. Along with more than 30 vendors, a wide arrange of activities were offered, including Happy the Clown making balloon animals and swords and face painting for kids by Faces Alive.
Williamsburg, VAfranchising.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe® Opening Soon in Williamsburg, Va.

All Guests Can Enjoy a Free Meal while Supporting Local Charities During the Award-Winning Restaurant's Friends and Family Weekend. Prior to its official opening, the new cafe will host a "Friends & Family" weekend on Friday, June 4, from 8 a.m. - noon, and Saturday, June 5, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to support a local charity, with 100 percent of all proceeds donated. The featured charity is the Williamsburg House of Mercy an organization that works to provide quality compassionate human services to all people, especially the most vulnerable, regardless of faith. The charity offers a safe and welcoming environment for area homeless, to find respite, to receive emergency and supportive services, and to work toward ending their homelessness.
Stanley, VApagevalleynews.com

Opening going well for Horizon Goodwill

STANLEY, June 1 — One week after opening its doors to customers, the new Horizon Goodwill Industries thrift store has been enjoying a robust response. “We’ve had a great response from the community. They were really excited for us to open [last] Friday, and people have been going out with cart fulls,” Nancy Turner, manager of the new Stanley store, said last week.
Fishersville, VAWHSV

Waynesboro Assessment Center to transition back to Urgent Care

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health reports that on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, the Waynesboro Assessment Center on Lew Dewitt Boulevard will transition back to be a full-service Urgent Care, including laboratory and x-ray services. Simultaneously on June 8, COVID-19 testing for those with respiratory symptoms will be available at...
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Another food-related business to hold hiring event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A restaurant chain that has locations in Charlottesville and Harrisonburg is looking to hire. According to a release, this is due to an upswing in people dining out and ordering meals to go. Texas Roadhouse is looking for 40 people to fill full- and part-time...
Augusta County, VAWHSV

LEAD program relaunches in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has relaunched their LEAD program. LEAD stands for Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion. The goal of the program is to give people who are at risk for being charged with non-violent crimes a chance to be diverted to alternatives. Local authorities...
Blacksburg, VAWDBJ7.com

Steppin’ Out to return for 40th anniversary celebration

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The town’s biggest celebration of the year is set to return this summer for its 40th anniversary. Steppin’ Out draws thousands of folks across our hometowns to visit Downtown Blacksburg businesses that haven’t seen as many customers as they do when Virginia Tech students are in town. The festival was canceled last year due to coronavirus concerns.
Richmond, VANBC12

The 130-year history behind the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s governor says a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee will be removed as soon as possible from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. It’s a decision sparked by decades of debate, but many don’t know the history behind it. The planning for Robert E. Lee’s monument...
Kit Carson County, COburlington-record.com

Carousel re-opening Saturday

After being closed throughout 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kit Carson County Carousel, billed as America’s most prestigious antique wooden carousel, will spin again. Built in 1905 the world-famous 116-year-old Philadelphia Toboggan Carousel No. 6 will once again be open to the public Saturday. And it still costs...