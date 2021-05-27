Court Square Theater is re-opening

After the year we've all experienced, it's always a real heartwarmer to hear about a small business bouncing back in some way, shape, or form. This week, the Ventnor Square Theatre has reason to celebrate exactly at as they're about to be back at it once again in a pretty big way. There's a good chance you've heard about the renovations that have been underway at the movie theater for a while now. The picture featured above is a thing of past now! This weekend, the theater is finally about to open its doors once again.