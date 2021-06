After a long day of playing, waiting for us, and whatever else our pups get up to, they want a cozy bed of their own. And that’s where Layla comes in. Whether you have a picky pup who only wants to sleep on your bed or a happy-go-lucky pup who has no cares in the world as long as they are with you, this pet bed will change the way your dog sleeps. The Layla Pet Bed is a memory foam bed that features the ability to flip for firmness. Wondering what that means?