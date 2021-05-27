Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Arcana Mirrored Cabins Are Reimagining the Canadian Camping Experience

hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian architecture office Leckie Studio and design agency Aruliden have released official renderings for a series of mirrored cabins called Arcana. The mirrored structures are expected to be built in a forest just two hours north of Toronto, Ontario. The Arcana mirrored cabins are designed to give visitors a fully...

hypebeast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Canadian#Arcana#Hiking Trails#Birds#Interior Design#Landscape Design#Architecture Design#3d Design#Tours#Aruliden#Sangre De Fruita#Settlers Of Catan#Mirrored Cabins#Wooden Frames#Amenities#Bedroom#Forest Baths#Outdoors#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
Country
Canada
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Cars
Related
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Angular Seaside Isolation Cabins

Designer Milad Eshtiyaghi creates the White House Cabin to mimic the waves and the movement of the sea. The conceptual design is set to be based in Arendal, Norway, where guests can admire the Northern Lights that paint the night skies and the breathtakingly peaceful forested surroundings. The White House...
Worldmatadornetwork.com

Soon you’ll be able to vacation in an all-mirrored cabin in Canada

A new approach to cabin life has just been announced and it’s unlike anything we’ve seen before. Leckie, a Vancouver-based architecture studio, and Aruliden, a design agency, have come together to create a stunning mirrored cabins project called Arcana. Arcana will be a set of secluded mirrored cabin rentals that will be built in a forest in Ontario, Canada — just two hours away from Toronto.
Interior Designluxuryrealestate.com

The Beauty of Negative Space in Interior Design

Negative space is often viewed as the absence of design or structural elements by many, but is it really? Is negative space a design element in itself? Whether it may be in architecture, art, or interior decorating, the use of negative space has its merits. Resist to fill every nook and cranny and give utilizing negative space a try!
WorldTime Out Global

These insane mirror cabins in Canada are now open for bookings

We're suckers for a really cool cabin, and these new mirror cabins – nestled into a forest in Ontario, Canada – already have us both starry-eyed and requesting time off pronto. Named arcana, the cabins are meant to literally blend into nature and encourage guests to do the same. Situated...
Home & GardenDezeen

Geesa launches Shift bathroom accessories collection on Dezeen Showroom

Bathroom brand Geesa has unveiled its extensive Shift collection of highly customisable bathroom accessories on Dezeen Showroom, including perpendicular towel rails and chrome-plated brass hooks. The Shift collection was created in collaboration with Dutch design agency VanBerlo. The range is intended for contract projects such as hotel chains, cruise ships...
CarsApartment Therapy

These Mirrored Cabins Are Designed to Blend Into the Forest

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A series of mirrored cabins designed to reflect its natural surroundings have been built in a forest in Ontario, Canada. Architect firm Leckie Studio and design agency Aruliden teamed up to design Arcana, secluded cabin rentals built a few hours north of Toronto. (The specific location of the cabins will only be revealed to guests after they’ve booked the rental.) For nature lovers who can’t get to Canada, though, allow these photographs to transport you to the secluded forest.
Visual Arthomecrux.com

Prefab Dome Home in Kvivik, Denmark Looks Like a Hobbit Cottage

Nestled on a greenish landscape in Kvivik village, Denmark; these small, football-shaped igloos provide breathtaking views of the bay and the mountains around the Faroe Islands. Named Kvivik Igloos, these tiny, prefabricated houses were built by Danish engineer Ole Vanggaard and Faroese architect Kári Thomsen in 2000. With black-colored hexagon...
Interior DesignMOJEH

At Home With Interior Architect And Designer Miri Najarian Khayat

MOJEH steps inside the colourfully curated world of interior architect and designer Miri Najarian Khayat. More is more when it comes to Miri Najarian Khayat, the interior architect and designer who truly walks the walk when it comes to living and working in colour. “My personal and design styles are very similar. I dress the way I design my spaces – very colourful and bright, full of life and, I like to think, happy. You will almost never catch me wearing black,” smiles Miri. “I always have pink on, if not in my clothes than as an accessory or my nail polish or maybe even a pink handbag or shoes. Even in my interiors, I will always try and leave a mark of pink somewhere.”
Traveldwell.com

You Can Only Reach This Canadian Micro Cabin by Foot, Skis, or Snowshoes

Want to unplug? Consider booking a stay at this “elegantly rustic” off-grid retreat in the Laurentides region of Quebec. When visiting the regional park at Poisson Blanc Lake in Quebec, you’ll find two types of accommodations. There are rustic camp spots—some only accessible by canoe, on islands that you get all to yourself. And then there are two tiny, off-grid "micro-refuges," each designed to eke a bit more comfort out of backcountry simplicity.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

AI-Assisted Futuristic Cabins

This 263 square foot getaway, dubbed the Cube Two Cabin, is designed in collaboration with the electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla, and designer Nestron. Its prefabricated structure comes fitted with the latest home appliances, all of which are controllable via an AI assistant. The futuristic exterior design boasts smooth curved corners...
Designhigh-profile.com

Reimagining Architecture with BosNOMA

The Boston Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects (BosNOMA) holds a critical responsibility in Boston’s larger building and design community to foster the advancement of equitable practice and minority leadership. In 2020, a year many will view as one of fear and regression, BosNOMA focused its attention on creating a safe and supportive space for minority students and professionals in the design industry to work together toward a better future. Under the collaborative leadership of the executive board (Ali Horwitz, president; Gerard Georges, co-chair; Rima Abousleiman, treasurer; Elyse Ayoung, parliamentarian; Julian Phillips, secretary; Ryan Horton, brand ambassador; and Edward “Tony” Ransom, immediate past president, now NE region vice president), BosNOMA expanded membership fourfold and continues to grow.
Worldboundarycreektimes.com

Minister asks Canadians to camp carefully in national parks as season starts

Canada’s environment minister has one main bit of advice as the country’s second COVID-19 summer is about to begin: Camp carefully. “We all recognize how important nature and green spaces have been to people’s ability to weather this COVID storm,” Jonathan Wilkinson said Tuesday. “That being said, we’re still not through this pandemic.”
Interior DesignArchDaily

Vertical Partitions Redefine Spaces Quickly, Easily, and with Style

The ability to detach dividing walls from fixed structural frameworks has been one of the most notable contributions of modern architecture. The moment came when Le Corbusier's conceived the Dom-ino system, in 1914, and was brought to life in the Villa Savoye, where the structural lattice of pillars contrasted with an independent and even organic distribution of the interior partitions. The so-called open plan has been used and reinvented by architects since then for multiple scales and programs, with a flexibility that allows for the creation of large spaces with or without partitions. But one important nuisance that plagues the open plan it that is often difficult to create closed spaces when necessary, which can improve acoustic qualities and the possibility of natural light. Operable partitions serve this purpose through various mechanisms, such as sliding, folding, or wheeled panels, but they do not always facilitate the necessary conditions. Directly addressing these issues, Skyfold has developed the solution: operable walls that fold vertically and remain hidden when retracted.
Interior Designcoolmaterial.com

ARRANGE Studio The Paradise Light

The colorful vibrancy of art deco style is having a bit of a resurgence in modern interior design. Bright pops of color add a youthful energy to any home and South African design studio ARRANGE Studio has taken this to heart with their latest release. The Paradise Light, ARRANGE’s first table lamp release, features an elegant shape, bright colors, and soft warmth perfect for a bedside nightstand or entryway table. Roxanne Ferreira, who runs ARRANGE Studio, took inspiration from the many colors of birds-of-paradise and incorporated a golden coating for that retro 70s golden glow. Each light is made to order and the colors of the base and shade can be mixed and matched to the buyer’s preference. Each light is designed and manufactured in South Africa but Ferreira has shared that international shipping is available. Cool Material has confirmed that individual lights can ship to the United States for $595, which includes shipping and 2x long-lasting warm white LED globes. Bulk orders may bring the price down and ARRANGE Studio is currently seeking a US showroom to assist in international orders. To place an order, customers can email [email protected].
ScienceInterior Design

3+2 Design Studio References the Science of Coffee for iDrip Coffee Lab in Taiwan

For many coffee aficionados, the brew method of choice is perhaps the simplest: the pour over. At least that's the preferred technique of barista champion John Yeh. Guided by his expertise and business acumen, Yeh’s company iDrip has created a variety of smart pour-over coffeemakers where each drop produced is, according to Yeh, “a drop of science.” For Creative Expo Taiwan, iDrip teamed up with local firm 3+2 Design Studio to create the iDrip Coffee Lab display and tasting experience, which enables coffee enthusiasts to savor a cup while learning about its origins.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

IKEA’s New Digital Experiments Reimagine the Role of Technology in the Home

How will future technology redefine how we navigate our homes? This is the big-picture question that IKEA and design agency SPACE10 sought out to answer. The Swedish furniture retailer teamed up with SPACE10, a Danish research and design lab, for a series of digital experiments that explore how technology could enhance our interactions with our spaces at home and refine our everyday lives. The collaboration, coined Everyday Experiments and available to explore on EverydayExperiments.com, are focused on various themes, including Privacy and Trust, Play and Learn, and Design and Organize.
TravelOnlyInYourState

Have The Quintessential Alaskan Experience In This Cozy Dry Cabin In The Woods

If you’re headed out to Glenallen this summer, be sure to spend the night in this cozy dry cabin in Alaska. This awesome spot set just off the road in a peaceful patch of woods is a perfect place to base your summer adventure. Grab your friends or family, and head on out there on your next weekend out exploring Alaska!
Retaildesignboom.com

stepped yellow walls shape a clothing store in malaga designed by studio animal

Studio animal shares its eye-popping retail design for sports brand, munich sports, in malaga, spain. occupying a space of 78 sqm (839.59 sqft) within a designer outlet, the clothing store utilizes geometry and color to meet the requirements of the client while providing a memorable experience for shoppers. images by...