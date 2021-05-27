Cancel
I Used This $7 Hair Cream on My American Girl Dolls — Turns Out It’s Great for People, Too

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Thirty-five years after its launch, American Girl dolls are still making an impact, from Princess Charlotte’s outfits to Gen Z pop royalty Olivia Rodrigo, who starred in the brand’s legendary film Grace Stirs Up Success. My childhood affinity for the expensive dolls taught me a lot, but if there’s one lesson I’ve retained, it’s that John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Secret Weapon can make a head of synthetic hair look new again. And according to more than 3,000 Amazon shoppers, it works just as well on humans.

Olivia Rodrigo
