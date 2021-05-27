Technical Tidbits 5/27: Tech falls to Clemson in opening of ACC Tournament

For the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets baseball team, the regular season has come down to this, a three game series against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. The series will start this evening at 7:00 PM. Finishing the regular season off at home, the Yellow Jackets are looking for a strong finish heading into the postseason. As the article points out, the game will be televised on ACC Network Extra with play-by-play by Andy Demetra and analysis by Roddy Jones. The same crew will be featured for the three game series. Good luck to the baseball team as they look to finish off their regular season in winning fashion.