Technical Tidbits 5/27: Tech falls to Clemson in opening of ACC Tournament
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets baseball team opened the ACC Tournament against Clemson last night. They ended up losing the game 11-5. However, it doesn’t mean the 2nd seed Yellow Jackets are out of the tournament. They will face off against 11th seed Louisville today. The game will take place at 3:00 PM today. Good luck to them as they aim to bounce back from their loss and advance in the tournament.www.fromtherumbleseat.com