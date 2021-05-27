Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Technical Tidbits 5/27: Tech falls to Clemson in opening of ACC Tournament

By CK Mura
fromtherumbleseat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets baseball team opened the ACC Tournament against Clemson last night. They ended up losing the game 11-5. However, it doesn’t mean the 2nd seed Yellow Jackets are out of the tournament. They will face off against 11th seed Louisville today. The game will take place at 3:00 PM today. Good luck to them as they aim to bounce back from their loss and advance in the tournament.

www.fromtherumbleseat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Acc Tournament#Ncaa Tournament#Acc Tournament#Clemsonbaseball#Acc Network#Wake Forest#Pinetree Country Club#Ncaa Championship#Grayhawk Golf Club#Yamaha#2 Seed Georgia Tech#Louisville#The Game#Kennesaw#Dominant Players#Luck#Congratulations#Scottsdale#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportsperutribune.com

Hackenburg, Teodosio send Clemson past Georgia Tech 11-5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Adam Hackenberg hit a three run home run and Bryce Teodosio hit an inside-the-park homer and two triples and 11th-seeded Clemson ended its season rallying to beat No. 2-seed Georgia Tech 11-5 on Wednesday. Georgia Tech will face No. 7-seed Louisville in an ACC Tournament pool...
College Sportschatsports.com

Pitt baseball defeats UNC 5-3 in ACC Tournament Opener

In a crucial first game of the ACC Baseball Tournament, Pitt took down North Carolina, 5 to 3. In a round-robin pool-play format, the bottom seed has to go 2-0 to move on and avoid any tiebreakers making Tuesday night’s bout a must-win for the Panthers. After trading zeros to...
Louisville, KYkentuckytoday.com

Cards belt 7 homers, defeat Clemson 15-10 in ACC opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville's baseball players were struggling at the plate when the regular season ended, but nobody would never have guessed it from their offensive explosion in the opening game of the ACC Championship Tuesday as pool play got underway. The No. 7-seeded Cardinals (28-21), who had averaged...
Kansas Statekmaland.com

College Baseball (5/25): Kansas falls in opening round of Big 12 Tournament

(KMAland) -- Kansas had their baseball season come to a finish with a first round loss to West Virginia on Tuesday. Kansas (30-27): West Virginia scored once in the eighth and once in the ninth to walk-off an 8-7 winner over Kansas in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. The Jayhawks got four hits, including two triples and a home run, from Maui Ahuna, who also drove in four runs and scored three times. Tavian Josenberger and Tom Lichty added three hits each.
College SportsAugusta Free Press

Virginia tops Virginia Tech in ACC Tourney opener

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia scored the first three runs and held on for a 3-2 victory over Virginia Tech in its opening game of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday at Truist Field. The Cavaliers will play Notre Dame in their final game of pool play...
Virginia Statejerryratcliffe.com

Virginia takes on rival Hokies in opener of ACC Tournament pool play today

Virginia has been one of the ACC’s hottest team since early April and hopes to continue that momentum in Tuesday’s opening of pool play in the conference championships. The Cavaliers were left for dead after getting off to a 4-12 record in ACC play. Coach Brian O’Connor told his team what it had to do if it wanted June to be a reality and apparently his players got the message. Since that opening loss in the Georgia Tech series, UVA is 14-6, with two of those losses coming against 7th-ranked Louisville.
Charlotte, NCchatsports.com

Clemson football: Tigers would benefit from major ACC opening weekend

Atlantic Coast Conference, Detroit Tigers, Clemson Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, John Swofford, Clemson Tigers football, College Football Playoff, Clemson University. Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney holds up the ACC Championship trophy after beating Notre Dame 34-10 in the ACC Championship game at...
College Sportsfromtherumbleseat.com

Technical Tidbits 5/20: Tech hosts UNC to end regular season

For the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets baseball team, the regular season has come down to this, a three game series against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. The series will start this evening at 7:00 PM. Finishing the regular season off at home, the Yellow Jackets are looking for a strong finish heading into the postseason. As the article points out, the game will be televised on ACC Network Extra with play-by-play by Andy Demetra and analysis by Roddy Jones. The same crew will be featured for the three game series. Good luck to the baseball team as they look to finish off their regular season in winning fashion.
Lubbock, TXKCBD

No. 5 Tech Open with Baylor Wednesday as No. 3 Seed

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 5 Texas Tech baseball team enters the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship as the No. 3 seed and will square off with Baylor in the first round. The Red Raiders (35-13; 14-10) will take on the Bears (31-18; 11-13) on Wednesday, May 26, at 9 a.m., as the first game of the day. It’s the lone first-round game to air on ESPNU.
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

ACC Baseball Tournament schedule announced

Florida State Baseball is the No. 5 seed in next week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Tournament, which will be held at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. Atlantic Division champion Notre Dame and Coastal Division champion Georgia Tech are the top two seeds for the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, which gets underway Tuesday at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Clemson, SCWLTX.com

Three Clemson players named All-ACC

CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. – Freshman first-baseman Caden Grice and sophomore shortstop James Parker have earned Second-Team All-ACC honors with Grice and freshman righthander Mack Anglin received All-ACC Freshman honors as well. Grice is hitting .316 with 13 homers, a triple, nine doubles, 49 RBIs, 38 runs, a .428...
College Sportsfromtherumbleseat.com

Technical Tidbits 5/21: Georgia Tech Football has preseason All-ACC players

Last season, both Jahmyr Gibbs and Quez Jackson were great assets for the Georgia Tech Football team. Gibbs had an outstanding freshman season, finishing with 7 total touchdowns on 460 yards rushing and 303 yards receiving. By the end of the year, it was clear that Gibbs was one of the best running backs Georgia Tech has had in a long time. On the defensive side of the ball, Jackson had 80 tackles and 2 interceptions. For their play last year, and with the expectation for even better play this season, Gibbs and Jackson were named to Athlon Sports’ preseason All-ACC teams. Gibbs is a 1st-team offense and 2nd-team kick returner, while Jackson made the 4th-team defense. Congratulations, Jahmyr and Quez!
College Sportsarkansastechnews.com

Tech Tidbits: NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!

When Arkansas Tech University's Andre Jacobs stepped to the 17th tee at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on Friday afternoon, he carried on his shoulders the hopes and dreams of a process that was set into motion three quarters of a century earlier. It began when...