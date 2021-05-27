Studio Ghibli Drops Mini Plates Featuring Your Favourite Characters

Gorō Miyazaki. Not necessarily the first name ending in Miyazaki that comes to mind when you think of the legendary Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli, yet he has had a few notable works; Up on Poppy Hill is a personal favorite. While 2020 was certainly a difficult year for everyone, and the film industry is no exception, our fun-loving and machine-like working friends over at the studio with the dashing creature as their mascot still managed to release a feature. Earwig and the Witch follows a very similar structure as most of this iconic company’s previous endeavors: you have a lovable child protagonist with a curious mind and contagious snark, a grounded yet slightly fantastic world, and an onslaught of unique characters that offer a detour to our simple quest. However, there is one twist everyone was biting their nails, wracked with nerves for… it’s 3D.