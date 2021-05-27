Studio Ghibli Drops Mini Plates Featuring Your Favourite Characters
Studio Ghibli has unveiled a selection of themed glass plates to honor the delicious-looking animated food in several of its beloved films. Fans can now purchase “Yummy Glass Mini Plates” that are illustrated with the much-loved characters from some of the studio’s most famous flicks, including Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, The Cat Returns, Ponyo, Howl’s Moving Castle, Porco Rosso, Pom Poko, Arrietty, Whisper of the Heart and From Up on Poppy Hill. The collection boasts 18 different designs that feature vibrant hues and pop-art graphics. All of the plates include scenes and dishes that have influenced modern pop culture, from Ponyo’s ham ramen to Haku’s rice ball and Markl’s bacon and eggs.hypebae.com