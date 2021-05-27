5 Planets Are Retrograde In June, So Good Luck, Fam
Oh dear, it's another dreaded retrograde season. Is this when all of your exes come back from the past like a zombie relationship apocalypse? Does it cause your computer to crash and sizzle with smoke, erasing every document you've ever written? To put your mind at ease, no (at least, probably not). Retrogrades tend to attract way more fear than truly necessary, but that doesn't mean they don't incite drama and complications. If you want to know how to prepare for the next set of "complications," let's talk about the planets that are retrograde in June 2021.