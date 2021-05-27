5 Planets Are Retrograde In June, So Good Luck, Fam

Hello, Scorpio darling! Welcome to June! We’re halfway through 2021, but things are finally starting to heat up. On June 10, a powerful solar eclipse in Gemini will send shockwaves across the cosmos, striking the area of your chart associated with work, routines, and daily habits. How do you spend your time, Scorpio darling? How do you keep yourself busy? But this isn’t just about calendar management, it’s also emotional. Simply put, this solar eclipse is inviting you to take a good, hard look at how your actions align with your feelings. If you’ve been moving through life totally disconnected from your gestures, this is an excellent time to consider necessary adjustments. The unknown can be uncomfortable, but you’re an elusive Scorpio—transformation is your middle name!