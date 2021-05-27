Cancel
Astronomy

5 Planets Are Retrograde In June, So Good Luck, Fam

Elite Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh dear, it’s another dreaded retrograde season. Is this when all of your exes come back from the past like a zombie relationship apocalypse? Does it cause your computer to crash and sizzle with smoke, erasing every document you’ve ever written? To put your mind at ease, no (at least, probably not). Retrogrades tend to attract way more fear than truly necessary, but that doesn’t mean they don’t incite drama and complications. If you want to know how to prepare for the next set of “complications,” let’s talk about the planets that are retrograde in June 2021.

Astronomyfreeweekly.com

Signs & Festivals, Eclipses & Retrogrades

The last half of May, under mutable Gemini Sun, is busy – two festivals, two retrogrades, a lunar eclipse and a full moon (Festival of Humanity & of Goodwill, when the Forces of Reconstruction stream into the Earth). To begin things, the Sun enters Gemini Thursday, May 20. The energies...
Agriculturebotany.one

The secret to a good clover crop isn’t luck, it’s timing

What shapes a clover? Isabelle Nölke and colleagues at the University of Göttingen investigated what affects the productivity of clover. Their study examined the effects of genes, neighbours and seasons. Their results could help improve forage production for sheep. The team grew eight white clover populations in pure stands and...
Lifestylearcamax.com

Mercury Retrograde Message

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The new way of doing things is just the old way sliced and diced and stacked in a different order. Don't overthink it; just get in there and start moving things around until something pleases your aesthetic. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As it goes in theater...
Lifestyletelegraphherald.com

Today’s horoscope: June 2

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Too much too fast will lead to disappointment. If you want something done, do it yourself. Don't rely on others or trust anyone with sensitive information. CANCER (June 21-July 22) Focus on your ideas. A unique approach to a favorite pastime will turn into a part...
LifestyleArkansas Online

OPINION | Holiday Mathis: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19): In the same way you can't make up a nickname for yourself, your reputation is up to other people to decide. Any detectable shaping of that will have an effect opposite than intended. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll experience a friendship luxury. You'll bring your half-formed...
Lifestylewhitehallledger.com

Horoscope: Week of 6/2/2021

You feel most comfortable when things are organized, Aries. However, flexibility is handy as well, and sometimes things may not be in order as much as you like. Adapting is key. TAURUS Apr 21/May 21. Taurus, once you get into a groove, you will find that many of your tasks...
Astronomycreators.com

Opening Wisdom From Saturn Retrograde

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The muses are with you now when you speak or write, and you'll be communicating from the heart. With easy eloquence and effortless persuasion, you'll enjoy the warmth of other hearts shining your way. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your fantasy-world escape is offering free admission for...
AstronomyMichigan Daily

Aquarius (5/31-6/7)

The moon is in your sign at the start of this week, which means that you may focus your eye on the future, but pull away from your emotions as a result. You will find inspiration in the Mercury-Neptune trine. Venus’s movement into Cancer will allow you to take a break from your worries and spend time resting and developing your existing relationships. The sun trines your ruling planet, Saturn, and brings forth another spark of creativity to perfectly complement the potential new work opportunities that Venus’s trine with Jupiter brings. However, when Mars opposes Jupiter, do not bury yourself in work to escape your inner frustrations; face your issues head-on.
LifestyleHelloGiggles

Venus Is Entering Cancer. Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Romantic planet Venus flirts its way through the tender sign Cancer from June 2nd to 27th. During this time, Venus will aspect lucky Jupiter, rebellious Uranus, dreamy Neptune, and transformative Pluto. This will be a time of growth, which will be hard as you are unwilling to exit your comfort zone when it comes to love and financial matters.
Posted by
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, June 2021

The sun in Gemini illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, making this season all about partnership for you, dear centaur! This is a wonderful time to learn more about your partner’s point of view, to connect with new people, and explore relationships. With Mercury retrograde in Gemini at the...
AstronomyMichigan Daily

Sagittarius (5/31-6/7)

When Mercury trines Neptune, you may find yourself revisiting and beginning to heal from your issues with family from the past. You like to repress your emotions rather than truly heal from them, and Venus’s orbit in Cancer encourages you to confront your unresolved issues directly. The mood brightens significantly as the sun trines Saturn and Venus trines Jupiter. Communication becomes difficult when Mercury squares Neptune, culminating into ferocity when an uncomfortable, unforeseen truth is revealed during the Mars-Pluto opposition. Try to be honest and communicate clearly without adding fuel to the fire.
AstronomyMichigan Daily

Pisces (5/31-6/7)

The week begins with newfound creativity regarding your self-expression. The moon enters your sign early this week, encouraging you to be even more imaginative and compassionate. Venus’s entrance into Cancer will leave you eager to show your affection for others. The sun’s trine with Saturn will help you dissolve any unresolved inner conflicts. The Mercury-Neptune square and Mars-Pluto opposition may throw you off your feet, but you must keep pushing yourself forward in order to achieve your goals.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Scorpio Monthly Horoscope for June

Hello, Scorpio darling! Welcome to June! We’re halfway through 2021, but things are finally starting to heat up. On June 10, a powerful solar eclipse in Gemini will send shockwaves across the cosmos, striking the area of your chart associated with work, routines, and daily habits. How do you spend your time, Scorpio darling? How do you keep yourself busy? But this isn’t just about calendar management, it’s also emotional. Simply put, this solar eclipse is inviting you to take a good, hard look at how your actions align with your feelings. If you’ve been moving through life totally disconnected from your gestures, this is an excellent time to consider necessary adjustments. The unknown can be uncomfortable, but you’re an elusive Scorpio—transformation is your middle name!
AstronomyEarth & Sky

June 2021 guide to the bright planets

Find these planets in June 2021: Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, Venus, Mercury. Try Stellarium for a precise view from your location. The brightest planet Venus and red planet Mars remain fixtures of the early evening sky throughout June 2021. Although Mars looms higher up in the western sky after sunset – and stays out longer after dark – than Venus does, Mars will be the harder planet to spot. After all, Venus – the brightest of all planets – outshines Mars by more than a hundredfold.
AstronomyPedestrian.TV

This Mercury Retrograde Is More Intense Than Ever So Here’s What You Should Defs Avoid Doing

As I’m sure you’ll know by the oodles of fearful posts on Instagram, Mercury Retrograde has arrived and it will be wreaking havoc on our lives until June 22. While the same rules apply for all retrogrades (i.e. don’t sign anything, double check risky texts, allow extra time for travel etc etc), there are some additional things to look out for this time ’round as it coincides with both eclipse season and Gemini season.
Posted by
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your June Horoscope Wants You to Focus On Self-Care

If you’re struggling to keep up with your work and daily responsibilities, cut yourself some slack. Your Capricorn June 2021 horoscope begins with Mercury retrograding through your sixth house of work and health, which could leave you feeling totally drained. Let this transit show you what to focus on at this time instead of forcing your attention elsewhere. Friends and lovers may help you figure things out, especially as Venus enters your seventh house of partnerships on June 2. This will increase your desire to establish deep connections with individual people in your life and leave others feeling attracted to your energy.
Astronomyastrostyle.com

Listen: Your June 2021 Numerology Forecast

June is an 11/2 Universal Month. Your June 2021 Numerology forecast is about the blending energy of these two numbers and bringing light to what’s been hiding in the shadows. Our resident numbers guru, Felicia Bender, The Practical Numerologist, shares your monthly Numerology forecast in a conversation with Tali Edut...
Lifestylearizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Valley Girl Horoscope: June 202, Saturn Squares Uranus

This month we will see the second pass of the most important astrological event of the year; Saturn square Uranus. This is a difficult if not volatile transit bringing about clashes and change on many different levels. Saturn represents our structures and authority, as well as responsibilities and limits. We need Saturn to function in the physical/material world, and without it we would be a lost cause with no structure in life. Uranus on the other hand, represents the disruptive energies of change; often shaking things up. Uranus rules lightening, electricity, coups, explosions, explosive circumstances, the internet and all electronic communication.
AstronomyHelloGiggles

From Soulmates to Friends, an Astrologer Ranks Gemini's Romantic Compatibility

Geminis are known for their twin personality. On one hand, they are outgoing, fun, and talkative. On the other hand, however, they're not ones to mess with when they're having a bad day. According to Lisa Stardust, our resident astrologer, Geminis are adaptable. When it comes to romantic love, their social personality makes it easy to build relationships and connect with many zodiac signs. But, their logical side might make them clash with others. If you're a Gemini and you're still looking for your one true love, put the dating apps down, and first, let's find out your compatibility with other zodiacs.