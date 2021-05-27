If Mizzou Tigers get pitching like last weekend, book a College World Series trip

Every Monday during the season, we will highlight the top matchups each night as well as give a short preview of a few games of the week. The showdown of Top 15 teams from the Concord District is stacked with talent on both sides of the field. Westfield features pitchers Tyler Muscar (James Madison) and Jason Cheifetz (James Madison) as well as a core of their lineup built around Kevin Mackmin (CNU), Nick Lottchea (William & Mary), and Jonny Farmelo (Virginia). The unbeaten Warhawks are loaded out on the mound and in the lineup, with James Triantos (Virginia) and Bryce Eldridge (Alabama) providing two-way impact and Colin Tuft (Virginia) and Miguel Echazarreta (High Point) rounding out the lineup while Ramsey Collins (UConn) and Evan Blair (W&L) round out a deep rotation.