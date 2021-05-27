If Mizzou Tigers get pitching like last weekend, book a College World Series trip
Pitching doesn’t get much better than what Missouri delivered in the Columbia Regional last weekend. Three games, three shutouts. A pair of one-hitters in each of the first two games, by Jordan Weber and Lauren Krings, preceded a no-hitter by Weber against Iowa State in the victory that advanced the Tigers to the Super Regional against James Madison. The best-of-three series in Columbia begins on Friday.www.kansascity.com