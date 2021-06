Greg Thomas General Manager, Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District As the 2020-2021 school year comes to a close, many teachers, parents and students find themselves reflecting on the unique circumstances this year held. It can be easy to focus on the challenges, but there were also countless victories. Students learned to mute themselves on Zoom meetings and the chaotic roar of voices was brought under control. Teachers found innovative ways to create hands-on learning opportunities in the distance learning environment. Parents juggled myriad new responsibilities and somehow made it through in one piece. At Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District, we too experienced victories in our K-12 education efforts. Our commitment to helping students explore the world of water remained.