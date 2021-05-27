Cancel
Dublin, NH

The Ruby-Throated Hummingbird

By Tom Warren
Keene Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ruby-Throated Hummingbird is the only species of breeding Hummingbird in the eastern United States. Arriving in Monadnock Region about May 1st, the male arrives first to mate with as many females as they can locate. Their south migration begins about September 24th or as soon as a killing frost occurs. The hummingbird frequents flower gardens until the middle of September. They are named hummingbirds because of the humming sound you hear. They beat their wings at 80 times per second.

