Macrame is fiber art that involves weaving and knotting cords into different shapes that can be as intricate or simple as you'd like. What makes macrame curtains so special is that even the machine-made ones are unique because no two yarns are ever exactly alike. There will always be color variations, differences in the gaps, and little details that make each piece stand out. If that sounds like the boho-chic vibe you've been looking to add to your space, check out this list of the best macrame curtains.