Don’t Stress Just Because It’s Memorial Day Weekend!
Writing the headline above was just as much for me as it is for you, Dear reader. Traditionally, Memorial Day weekend is the high water mark for having all our gardens in and ready to grow for the season. Then we just get to sit back on our porches and enjoy the sights that unfold before us… right? Well, not for this gardener and I suspect many, many others as well. I’ve shared before here and am constantly trying to remind myself… we garden for enjoyment. Loving the beauty of our landscapes, the productivity of our vegetable gardens… merely loving the therapeutic benefits of working in the dirt, under the sun. So what if I haven’t got my foundation gardens cleaned up and re-mulched yet, right? Yeah, my main perennial garden I call the boulder garden is already needing another thorough round of weeding. I’d put it off just to make sure I didn’t misidentify a perennial for a weed. Well, now the weeds really are apparent but I’ve still got vegetables to plant!www.sentinelsource.com