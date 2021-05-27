Triston McKenzie makes a 'good impression' in return: Walk-Off Thoughts

It was the start we dream of, a time of bliss for Nathan Eovaldi across his first three starts of the year, allowing just four earned runs and fanning 14. We even gave him a pass for a 4 ER affair next time out as he paired it with 10 Ks and coasted to a win in a blowout. But then he allowed 5 ER to the Mariners, and now watched six more cross the plate against the Tigers two starts later – 4.1 IP, 6 ER, 7 Hits, 1 BBs, 5 Ks. Wait, that ain’t right.