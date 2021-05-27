Cancel
Triston McKenzie makes a 'good impression' in return: Walk-Off Thoughts

By Obituaries
Times Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are four Walk-Off Thoughts after a 1-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers dropped Cleveland's record to 26-21. Triston McKenzie delivers after being re-called to the majors. The idea was to let Triston McKenzie have time to work on his command. The idea was to let him be able to pitch in Triple-A Columbus, where the only thing that really mattered was his progression and development and not the score or the pressure that comes with a major league setting.

www.timesreporter.com
