When Denis Villeneuve's Dune debuts on HBO Max later this year, it won't be the first movie adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal science fiction novel. Such that it is, that distinction belongs to David Lynch's 1984 film of the same name. Dune was a critical and commercial failure. It failed to recoup its $40 million budget at the box office, and critics like Roger Ebert hated it. But for all its faults, the movie has built something of a cult following over the years. And come August 31st, Arrow Films will rerelease Lynch's "worst" film on 4K Blu-ray in the US, UK and Canada.