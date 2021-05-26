Review: The Ivies by Alexa Donne

Details at the end of this post on how to enter to win an ebook copy of Insects, Ivy, & Investigations, and a link to purchase it from Amazon. By no fault of her own and with Karma as her co-pilot, Mae West left New York City and moved to Normal, Kentucky. She had swore she’d never return to the area in which she had lived a few miles away. A terrible house fire left her orphaned and in foster care, then adopted, by Mary Elizabeth Mobley, but on her eighteenth birthday, she climbed out a window, had a friend drive her to the station, and took the first bus out of town. But, Karma had her best interest at heart. After enjoying a luxurious lifestyle, the karmic circumstances with her husband’s arrest and government confiscation of marital assets, forced her to return. And now, here in Normal, she transformed herself along with the Happy Trails Campground, the only asset she was allowed to keep, and in many ways the town itself, and is living her best life with good friends, a loving boyfriend, and reconnecting with her adoptive mother. But, it hasn’t always been a bunch of roses with mayhem, mystery, and murder as unfortunate guests.