Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Review: The Ivies by Alexa Donne

By Elena Horne
thenerddaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Alexa Donne, YouTuber and author of Brightly Burning, comes a prep school thriller filled with college admission scandals, intrigue, and mean popular girls in the vein of Gossip Girl. Donne, widely known and loved for her YouTube channel and sci-fi romances, tries her hand at a whodunnit in this YA thriller.

thenerddaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ivy#College Admissions#Motion Sickness#Harvard College#Harvard Business School#College Girls#Harvard Law School#Sci Fi#Claflin Academy#Ivies#Upenn#Talking To Americans#Ivy League Colleges#Scholarship Student#Elite Prep School#Online School#Academic Competitions#Class Ranks#Canadian Classmate#Popular Girls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Petskingsriverlife.com

Insects, Ivy, & Investigations By Tonya Kappes: Review/Giveaway

Details at the end of this post on how to enter to win an ebook copy of Insects, Ivy, & Investigations, and a link to purchase it from Amazon. By no fault of her own and with Karma as her co-pilot, Mae West left New York City and moved to Normal, Kentucky. She had swore she’d never return to the area in which she had lived a few miles away. A terrible house fire left her orphaned and in foster care, then adopted, by Mary Elizabeth Mobley, but on her eighteenth birthday, she climbed out a window, had a friend drive her to the station, and took the first bus out of town. But, Karma had her best interest at heart. After enjoying a luxurious lifestyle, the karmic circumstances with her husband’s arrest and government confiscation of marital assets, forced her to return. And now, here in Normal, she transformed herself along with the Happy Trails Campground, the only asset she was allowed to keep, and in many ways the town itself, and is living her best life with good friends, a loving boyfriend, and reconnecting with her adoptive mother. But, it hasn’t always been a bunch of roses with mayhem, mystery, and murder as unfortunate guests.
Collegestheedadvocate.org

Gaining Admission to an Ivy League School

Unfortunately, getting admitted to an Ivy League School requires a lot more than your good grades. Out of the eight Ivy schools, seven of them have been listed among the country’s most selective colleges, with rates of admission ranging between 6% in Harvard University to 15% in Cornell University. Selected...
Yoga Journal

live vinyasa class with Alexa Silvaggio

On June 2 at 12 p.m. EST (9 a.m. PST) and prepare to hustle and flow. Sometimes we hustle. Sometimes we flow. When we spend too much time in either state, we run into trouble. Alexa Silvaggio is here to help you find balance, both in body and mind, with an invigorating vinyasa practice and restorative yin practice for the senses. She will guide you to build heat in the body with core-strengthening vinyasa and then transition with breathwork into a cool down with hip-opening yin. Get ready to pause, breathe, and savor every moment.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WBEZ

Nerdette Book Club: ‘White Ivy’

It’s that time again! This month, we discuss Susie Yang’s best selling debut novel White Ivy with author Leland Cheuk (No Good Very Bad Asian) and Barathi Nakkeeran, a New Delhi-based researcher and contributor to the Chicago Review of Books. We talk about class anxiety, anti heroes, and unhappy endings....
Books & Literatureharlequinjunkie.com

Spotlight & Giveaway: Matchmaker by Ivy Smoak

Today, HJ is pleased to share with you Ivy Smoak’s new release: Empire High Matchmaker. Matthew Caldwell is NYC’s most eligible bachelor. Sixteen years ago he lost everything. He made a vow to never love again. But suddenly everyone in his life is acting like a matchmaker. He can’t help but wonder if a broken vow is better than a broken heart.
CollegesYale Daily News

LIPKA: Yale’s DisTrustees

Imagine an election where only incumbents or their hand-picked designates can run, where every candidate is gagged, where all legitimate policy debate is off-limits. Absurd? Yes. Yet that is what Yale’s trustees announced this week for an election already underway and future Yale trustee elections. Some background. Under Yale’s charter,...
EducationThe Chronicle of Higher Education

It’s Time to Break Up the Ivy League Cartel

Ower in the U.S. flows through the gates of the Ivy League and a very small tier of other top universities. These institutions set and sanction the boundaries of knowledge, including what kinds of political and social views are welcomed in prestige cultural spaces. This has long been the case. In 1805, for example, Unitarianism won a real degree of respectability when Harvard, then a Calvinist institution, appointed the Unitarian Henry Ware to the Hollis chair, long the most prestigious endowed chair in the country. Last year, in a 21st-century version of the Ware affair, conservatives won when Harvard’s president and provost overruled the faculty and turned away the economist Gabriel Zucman, whose renown rests in large part on his empirical work substantiating the democratic benefits of a wealth tax. Lawrence H. Summers, who once said that “inequality has … gone up in our society” because “people are being treated closer to the way they’re supposed to be treated,” supported the hire but nevertheless explained, shortly thereafter, that raising taxes on the rich is a bad idea.
Princeton, NJivyleague.com

Ivy League Hosts Roundtable Discussion with CityLax

PRINCETON, N.J. – Five former Ivy League lacrosse standouts and current board members of CityLax – a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing and expanding the game of lacrosse inside New York City public schools - share their story and how the mission of CityLax has and continues to impact their lives.
Sciencekaxe.org

Emily Kwong

Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday. Prior to working at NPR, Kwong was a reporter and host at KCAW-Sitka, a community...
EducationTimes Union

Reach Academics Launches One-of-a-Kind 2021 Summer Academy in Partnership with Ivy League Undergraduates through Curious Cardinals

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Following a year of remote learning, Reach Academy is launching its founding Summer Session for Young Men in partnership with Curious Cardinals, composed of Ivy League undergraduates serving in a mentoring capacity. Running from June 14 - 25, the in-person and remote offerings focus on leadership and learning for students grades 7-10, in preparation for the post-pandemic world.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Spotlight on: Victoria Henry

Bacchanal is a richly imagined historical fantasy. Tell us a bit about the book: the world where it takes place, and the characters who inhabit that world. Bacchanal is set against the backdrop of The Great Depression and culminates with the Oklahoma Dust Bowl. At the center of this maelstrom is an unusual young woman, Eliza Meeks. She’s alone, ostracized and struggling to navigate her reality – a family that abandoned her and a fickle, capricious magical gift.
Middletown, CTwesleyan.edu

“You Just Have to Read This . . .” Books by Wesleyan Alumni Dass ’69, Greenidge ’04, and Saba ’81

In this continuing series, Annie Roach ’22, an English and Italian studies major from Middletown, Del., reviews alumni books and offers a selection for those in search of knowledge, insight, and inspiration. The volumes, sent to us by alumni, are forwarded to Olin Library as donations to the University’s collection and made available to the Wesleyan community.
New York City, NYbarnard.edu

5 Questions With ... Alicia Mountain ’10

Rather than trying to get lesbian poetry ‘into the canon’ — as if it’s some nightclub with a picky bouncer — I’d rather reject canonicity altogether. We can dance in the street. Alicia Mountain ’10 left Barnard after her graduation as a short fiction writer. She returns to Morningside Heights...
Minoritieswortfm.org

Moya Bailey on Misogynoir

Moya Bailey first coined the term misogynoir in her dissertation as a way of thinking about the intersection of sexism and racism, and especially how anti-Black misogyny functions in visual culture and digital spaces. She never expected the term to go viral, but now misogynoir has its own Wikipedia page and is making its way into mainstream pop culture.
Books & Literaturesouthernreviewofbooks.com

Natasha Trethewey on Myths, Grief and Joy

“Three weeks after my mother is dead I dream of her: We walk a rutted path, an oval track around which we are making our slow revolution: side by side, so close our shoulders nearly touch, neither of us speaking, both of us in trances. Though I know she is dead I have a sense of contentment, as if she’s only gone someplace else to which I’ve journeyed to meet her. The world around us is dim, a backdrop of shadows out of which, now, a man comes. Even in the dream I know what he has done, and yet I smile, lifting my hand and speaking a greeting as he passes. It’s then that my mother turns to me, then that I see it: a hole, the size of a quarter, in the center of her forehead. From it comes a light so bright, so piercing, that I suffer the kind of momentary blindness brought on by staring at the sun — her face nothing but light ringed in darkness when she speaks: ‘Do you know what it means to have a wound that never heals?’”
Sciencehometownsource.com

Lakeville North Class of 2021 Q&A: Krystal Mutebi

Family: As the daughter of two Ugandan immigrants, I gained a deeper understanding of the importance of seeking opportunities from a young age. Both my parents journeyed to the United States in their teenage years, in hopes of a better life for themselves and their future family. Watching my parents work tirelessly each day to give my sisters and I a loving and warm environment gave me the determination to be great and to inspire others to do great things. In addition to my parents, my siblings have also been an inspiration for me. My older sister, Chloe, my role model, is a student at New York University. Her adventure to New York has taught me to always reach for the stars, regardless of any judgment or adversity that may come my way. My little sister, Charese, my biggest cheerleader, is a current ninth-grader at Lakeville North. She has such a kind heart and never fails to encourage me in my life endeavors.
EducationLongboat Observer

ODA grad bound for Ivy League

Kaylen Rivers, a senior at the Out-of-Door Academy in Lakewood Ranch, had no intention of going to Harvard University. She could apply to whatever schools she wanted, but her mother, Kymberli Rivers, said she had to apply to Harvard because she wanted to see if her daughter would be accepted.