Review: The Kingdoms by Natasha Pulley

By Anuska G
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite having The Watchmaker of Filigree Street on my TBR list for years now, The Kingdoms is somehow the first Natasha Pulley book I’ve ever read. I pre-ordered a physical copy of the book immediately after finishing my ARC, as well as added all her other books to my immediate TBR pile, which tells you a lot about how I feel about The Kingdoms. This is one of those books that make me wish I could read it for the first time all over again, just so I could feel the overwhelming rush of emotions that comes from not knowing what happens in the end.

