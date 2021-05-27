Review: The Kingdoms by Natasha Pulley

A night out (or in) as suggested by M-WMS students:. This past month I have been watching many movies but one that has stuck to me is Clouds. Clouds is a movie about a boy who has been diagnosed with cancer. I don’t want to say much because I’ll spoil it but let me tell you, it’s a tear jerker. I enjoyed this movie because it really portrayed his story really well. The actors in the movie were great and the music in the movie was also great. This movie really inspired me to live every day to the fullest because you never know what’s going to happen the next. I give this movie a 5/5. You can find this movie on Disney+.