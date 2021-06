Several years ago, perhaps 2010?, my husband and I were out and stopped at a yard and barn sale in Wilton near Frye's Measure Mill. He spotted a print of the Declaration of Independence leaning against the barn. It was large, measuring 11”x17” and in an old thin frame with the glass soiled from years of storage perhaps in that barn. Out of nowhere, he said “I always wanted to hang the Declaration of Independence in our home”.