See the Beehive Queen… Live!

By Nicole S. Colson
Keene Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristine Ohlman’s fans have been dancing to her music in their living rooms this past year. Now they can rock the night away again with her in person (and see that trademark blonde beehive hairdo up close) this weekend, thanks to a new live music lineup. Ohlman, aptly called The...

www.sentinelsource.com
Moviesthevistapress.com

Beehive: The 60s Musical

Starring Natasha Baenisch, Brittany Adriana Carrillo, Megan Carmitchel, Rae Henderson, Bibi Mama, Eboni Muse, and Erin Vanderhyde Tickets on sale now!. BEEHIVE celebrates the powerful female voices of the 1960’s with such timeless hits as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” and “Me and Bobby McGee.” Told from the perspective of six young women who come of age in this enigmatic decade, BEEHIVE takes us from their first Beehive Dance to the challenges we faced as a nation.
Theater & Dancewrir.org

Double-shot Dance Hall Day!

The weather is getting warmer and music venues are starting to book bands again — time to celebrate the move back to “normal” in the world of performing arts! Today we’ll feature a series of “double shots” from some of our favorite artists. Because most of the time, one song is just not enough …
Musickwit.org

Buzzy Lee: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. There's a comfort to be found singing...
Savannah, GAconnectsavannah.com

Celebrate 20 years of Blue Rock domination with Ana Popovic

We are long past the time where women with long careers in rock are a novelty. An extremely abbreviated list, excluding the countless female pioneers in jazz, soul and R&B, can begin with Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick, who got her start in 1965 as folk was morphing into what we recognize today as modern electric rock and roll. Others joined in early, most notably Janis Joplin, and through the ‘70s and ‘80s artists like Tina Turner, the Wilson sisters of Heart, Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac, Joan Jett, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders, and Pat Benetar — with a wild and destructive detour to Wendy O. Williams of the Plasmatics — proved that the road to rock stardom welcomed more women along the way until it went full steam ahead all the way to St. Vincent, the ultra-niche Babymetal and pop sensation Billie Eilish.
Musicthebrag.com

A bobblehead of Jimi Hendrix lighting his guitar on fire is coming in August

A bobblehead figure depicting the iconic moment Jimi Hendrix set his guitar on fire at his June 1967 show at the Monterey Pop Festival is coming soon, according to his estate. According to guitar.com, the joint project between the legendary guitarist’s estate and Kollectico will see a limited-edition run of bobbleheads that are “officially licensed, hand-sculpted and painted and come packaged in collector boxes.”
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

Where to see live music this weekend in Petaluma

Adobe Road Winery’s Thursday night spring concert series continues on May 27, outdoors in Adobe Road Winery’s wine garden (at the Great Petaluma Mill, 6 Petaluma Blvd. N.), from 4:30. - 7 p.m. This week, the nduo La Matilda (Pablito Quintero and Esteban Acosta) bring an explosive multicultural fusion of Caribbean genres, Latin grooves and Pacific rhythms. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.
New York City, NYBoston 25 News

Photos: Bob Dylan through the years

1961 NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 1961: Bob Dylan wearing a motorcycle hat playing harmonica into a microphone in Columbia Recording Studio for a session in September 1961 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives)
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Music Spotlight: Manny Blu

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Like many kids who grow up in Canada, Manny Blu spent his youth playing hockey. Yet, music was still a part of his life. “My dad loved 80s music, 80s pop, people like Billy Joel and Harry Connick Jr. My mom was classically trained at the piano. Music was always around and they loved singing. My dad has not found a microphone he doesn’t like. He is a showman,” Blu quips.
Musicpremierguitar.com

Mash of the Titans: Pino Palladino and Blake Mills

"Yeah, Pino, do you have this big archive of stuff?" Blake Mills is ribbing Pino Palladino about the question I just asked, but it's something we're both very interested to know. "Yeah, I do," the legendary bassist exasperatedly replies, as if he's finally let out the secret that he's been composing and recording original music throughout four-and-a-half decades, keeping it to himself until now.
MusicThe FADER

Hear every song mentioned in HAIM’s episode of The FADER Uncovered

The fourth full episode of The FADER Uncovered, a brand new podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Ronson sits down with Este and Alana from HAIM to reminisce about their 2013 FADER cover story and to look back over their earliest days as a band. There’s talk of panic attacks on the set of Saturday Night Live plus HAIM’s work with Hollywood auteur Paul Thomas Anderson, too.
Musicjuno.co.uk

Juno Recommends Rock / Indie / Folk / Metal / Punk / 50s / 60s June 2021

Juno Recommends Rock/Indie/Folk/Metal/Punk/50s/60s June 2021. Copycat Killer (1 per customer) Review: Phoebe Bridgers' wildly acclaimed Punisher album has four tracks taken from it and served up on this fine new EP. They are brand new orchestral versions written with collaborative arranger Ron Moose, who is known for his work with Sufjan Stevens, The National, Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend. The tracks have a luscious air, with Bridgers' vocals boring over serene strings, sweeping arrangements and grandiose keys. They serve as both great new material for fans, and gateway tackle for those new to her sound.
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

John Hiatt, Jerry Douglas Band Dial It In on “Mississippi Phone Booth”

For his new album, accomplished singer-songwriter John Hiatt is partnering with an all-time great of the bluegrass and folk music world — none other than Jerry Douglas. Hiatt’s raucous style and bluesy inclinations marry perfectly with the natural grit and soulful voice that Douglas pulls from the dobro. Recorded in...
MusicBillboard

Rag'n'Bone Man, Arlo Parks and More Confirmed for 2021 Montreux Jazz Festival

Brit Award-winners Rag'n'Bone Man and Arlo Parks, and Detroit techno legend Jeff Mills are among the headliners booked for the 2021 edition of Montreux Jazz Festival, slated to roll out across 16 days next month in Switzerland. Also confirmed to the lineup are Woodkid, Nathy Peluso, Inhaler, the Paradox project...
Musicjoincake.com

40+ Best Funeral Songs for Your Brother

Losing a brother is such a uniquely hard time in anybody's life. After all, this is the person that shared valuable memories about your upbringing and childhood with you. In many cases, the relationship that you have with your brother helped to shape you into the person that you are today.
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

Flashback: Sinead O'Connor Gets Booed Offstage at Bob Dylan Anniversary Concert

Sinead O’Connor’s long-awaited memoir, Rememberings: Scenes From My Complicated Life, arrives in stores today. It traces her entire life story, from the abuse she suffered as a child to her incredible rise to fame in the early Nineties, and the difficult years that followed. An excerpt about the infamous night in 1992 where she tore up a photo of the pope on Saturday Night Live can be read right here.
Pitchfork

Get on Board the Soul Train: The Sound of Philadelphia International Records Vol. 1

One of the biggest hits of the early 1970s was inspired by people watching. Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, already titans of soul in Philadelphia, would sit at their favorite downtown bar and watch the same people order the same drinks every day. One couple stood out: The man and woman would meet at the same time, sit in the same booth, play the same songs on the jukebox, then go their separate ways. Gamble and Huff were songwriters, and they idly devised a backstory for the man and woman, something about two married people scheduling daily trysts with the sad knowledge that their love would never be more than that hour at the bar. They set the story to a melody and gave it to an artist on their Philadelphia International label named Billy Paul, a jazz singer they were trying to transform into an R&B star. He knew “Me and Mrs. Jones” was a hit as soon as he recorded it.
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Bob Dylan Sings ‘I Threw It All Away’ for Johnny Cash

In 1969, there was no bigger star in country music than Johnny Cash, and although he had scored a few pop hits throughout his career, the peak of his pop-chart success came with the No. 2 smash “A Boy Named Sue,” recorded live at San Quentin Prison. That same year, he began the first of two seasons as host of the eclectic ABC music series The Johnny Cash Show, offering viewers a dizzying blend of country, folk, pop, and rock acts.
Theater & Dancecoolprogeny.com

See Alice in Wonderland LIVE at The Chrysalis!

The last fourteen months have created a whole new meaning of the word ‘pivot’ for area dance organizations… and Mid Atlantic Youth Ballet (MYB) is poised to pivot in another direction this Sunday: performing their first outdoor ballet. 85 Baltimore-area dancers will stage two full-length performances of “Alice in Wonderland”...