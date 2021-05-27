How Match’s Black and Hispanic dating apps are helping close the vaccine gap
COVID-19 has been a consistent story of inequity for minority groups. Just as Black and Hispanic populations have been infected with the coronavirus at higher rates than white people, vaccine uptake remains lower among those populations. Only 9% of total vaccinations have gone to Black people, who represent 12% of the population, and 13% to Hispanics, who represent 17% of the population. Across 41 states, white people have been vaccinated at a rate 1.5 times higher than Black people, and 1.4 times higher than Hispanics. Working to fix the disparities, the Biden White House has recruited unusual allies for its latest strategy—dating apps.www.fastcompany.com