Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

How Match’s Black and Hispanic dating apps are helping close the vaccine gap

By Talib Visram
Fast Company
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 has been a consistent story of inequity for minority groups. Just as Black and Hispanic populations have been infected with the coronavirus at higher rates than white people, vaccine uptake remains lower among those populations. Only 9% of total vaccinations have gone to Black people, who represent 12% of the population, and 13% to Hispanics, who represent 17% of the population. Across 41 states, white people have been vaccinated at a rate 1.5 times higher than Black people, and 1.4 times higher than Hispanics. Working to fix the disparities, the Biden White House has recruited unusual allies for its latest strategy—dating apps.

www.fastcompany.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Dating Services#Hispanics#Vaccinations#Latinos#Infected Apps#Disparities#Social Media Apps#The White House#Match Group#Blk#The Civic Alliance#The Tuskegee Study#The Ad Council#Americans#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services#Biden White House#Chispa Instagram#Hispanic Populations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Place
Americas
News Break
Technology
News Break
Society
News Break
Vaccines
Related
MinoritiesAxios

Black and Hispanic Americans seeing higher COVID case rates as vaccinations lag

Black and Hispanic Americans are once again seeing higher coronavirus case rates than white Americans — as their vaccination rates continue to lag, per CDC data. Why it matters: The virus will continue to infect and kill people who aren't protected from it. If fewer people of color are vaccinated, that means more are at risk of getting sick — which is exactly what's happening among some groups.
Cell PhonesPosted by
MarketWatch

Match, Bumble, other dating apps launch features to encourage COVID vaccinations

Dating apps will launch new features to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in support of President Joe Biden's goal of getting 70% of U.S. adults at least one shot by July 4, the White House said Friday. The features range from badges showing vaccination status to access to free premium content for vaccinated users, according to the White House. The participants in the effort include Match , Bumble , Badoo, Tinder, OKCupid, Hinge and others. The move follows a White House partnership with ride-sharing companies for free rides to and from vaccination sites.
POTUSNew York Post

White House teams with top dating apps to promote COVID vaccinations

Ready for a shot of love? The White House says roll up your sleeves. As part of President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70 percent of American adults with at least one shot by July 4th, the White House announced a partnership with some of the largest dating apps in the country Friday.
Cell PhonesThe Guardian

Hot vax summer? Dating apps encourage vaccination

Dating Apps are attempting to make getting vaccinations “sexy” in a new partnership with the White House. Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid are amongst the dating apps that are part of the initiative, which will allow users to see if their potential dates are either fully vaccinated, not yet vaccinated or ‘prefer not to disclose’.
Cell PhonesPosted by
AFP

Dating apps team up to make vaccinating hot

Vaxxing, not waxing, is the new must-do before a hot date, with dating apps joining the White House on Friday to promote Covid-19 shots. Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, Bumble, and Badoo are all adding vaccination status to the more expected details on dating profiles as part of a rollout over the next few weeks. Getting the shot may also do more for lovers than keep them healthy, the White House said in a statement. "According to research from OKCupid, people who are vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated receive 14 percent more Matches than people who don't plan to get vaccinated," it revealed.
InternetInternational Business Times

Dating Apps To Show Vaccination Status, Incentives To Come

The White House announced Friday that it is partnering with select dating apps to start including “vaccination stickers” on user’s profiles, providing incentives for getting the jab and including information about the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the app to encourage the non-vaxxed to get vaxxed. Over the next several weeks, users...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Swipe right! White House partners with dating apps to encourage vaccination

Want to know if your next new love interest has been vaccinated against COVID-19? Just check your favorite app. The White House has partnered with popular online dating platforms such as Match, Tinder and Bumble to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated against the virus that has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the United States alone.
MinoritiesKEDM

Racism Derails Black Men's Health, Even As Education Levels Rise

More education typically leads to better health, yet Black men in the U.S. are not getting the same benefit as other groups, research suggests. The reasons for the gap are vexing, experts say, but may provide an important window into unique challenges Black men face as they try to gain not only good health but also equal footing in the U.S.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Dating Apps Are Offering Perks for Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

When it comes to embarking on romantic relationships, many people will have a checklist regarding what they hope to find in a prospective match---whether it's a preference for rural or urban living, a fondness for romantic strolls on the beach, or a love of animals. Here in 2021, however, one...
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Dating apps are encouraging users to get vaccinated with the promise of more matches

A group of the USA’s biggest dating apps are encouraging users to get vaccinated, just in case the health benefits weren’t reason enough. New features will range from badges for users to show their vaccination status, free premium features for vaccinated users, and links to vaccination resources like the Vaccines.gov website. The apps taking part in the scheme include Match Group’s Tinder, Hinge, Match, OKCupid, BLK, Chispa, and Plenty of Fish services, as well as Bumble and Badoo.
Nevada StatePosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: COVID-19 deaths likely two to three times higher than reported | Major dating apps adding vaccination badges to dating profiles | Nevada closes in on public option

Welcome to Friday's Overnight Health Care. We are still perplexed by people who want to kiss chickens. Chickens do not seem especially cuddly, but maybe they have personality; personality goes a long way. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com, and jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at...
PharmaceuticalsWebProNews

Closing the Vaccine Confidence Gap

After disrupting life everywhere and killing millions globally, the COVID-19 pandemic finally has a cure in the form of several vaccines. For countries like America to end the pandemic, they need to have 70 to 85% of their population vaccinated. With large sections of the country still hesitant to take the shot, however, between 10 and 15% of the population still needs to change their mind to make herd immunity happen. How can vaccine confidence in the US peak past its plateau?
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

Government plans to use dating apps to promote coronavirus vaccine

The government has enlisted the help of popular dating apps to promote trust in coronavirus vaccines.In March, a large-scale UK study by the University of Glasgow and University of Essex found that of all age groups, vaccine hesitancy was the largest amongst those aged 25-34, with 28.3 per cent of young adults saying they wouldn’t take the vaccine.In a bid to counter this, Downing Street is working with Match Group, which owns popular dating apps, like Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid to advertise the benefits of the vaccine.The news was first reported by The Telegraph, with a government source telling the publication that the initiative, which is in its early stages, could also...
Minoritiesrealtor.com

This Is Why LGBTQ+ Americans Are Less Likely To Own Homes

Since same-sex marriage was legalized six years ago, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Americans have seen an acceleration of changes. This year, one of President Joe Biden‘s first executive orders was to ban discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community on the federal level—making it illegal to deny homes or mortgages to anyone based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.