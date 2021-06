Join WITF for a free documentary screening and panel discussion around Mysteries of Mental Illness Monday, June 21 at 7pm. Explore the story of mental illness in science and society, tracing the evolution of this complex topic from its earliest days to present times. The four-part series examines the dramatic attempts across generations to unravel the mysteries of mental illness and give voice to contemporary Americans across a spectrum of experiences. Watch selected clips before it premieres on WITF TV and afterwards join a panel discussion exploring the topic with local experts.