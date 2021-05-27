Pack it up in style – it’s picnic season

Go ahead and call it “summer” if you like, but for some of us, it’s just as often known as “picnic season.”. We’re the hard-core picnickers. We search out and coordinate the perfect picnic baskets for the outing; we plan the locations and timing (sunsets! glorious weather days! concerts!) and menus for said picnics almost as if they were a wedding or anniversary, and we look forward to them every bit as much. Meanwhile, most of all, we make sure the whole shebang is stylish as can be.