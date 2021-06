Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Effective: 2021-05-06 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-06 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Posey; Vanderburgh; Warrick SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WHITE...WAYNE WABASH...EDWARDS...SALINE...HAMILTON... GALLATIN WARRICK...GIBSON...VANDERBURGH...POSEY AND HENDERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 203 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms just west of a line extending from Albion Illinois to Crossville to Eldorado. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Evansville, Henderson, Princeton, Mount Carmel, Mount Vernon, Carmi, and Eldorado. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southern, south central and southeastern Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and western and northwestern Kentucky.