Piette Jewelers: Business Is Booming After Move to Bellingham

The Piette family (shown L-R: Ross, Jen, Ryan, Rita, and Roland), masked as then required, in the showroom of their new store in Dean Bank Plaza, Bellingham. Sixty-seven years ago last month, Roland Sr. and Annette Piette opened a jewelry store on Main Street in downtown Woonsocket. That was back when gasoline was 21cents per gallon, “Father Knows Best” was on TV, and Elvis Presley cut his first commercial record.