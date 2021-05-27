Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellingham, MA

Piette Jewelers: Business Is Booming After Move to Bellingham

bellinghambulletin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Piette family (shown L-R: Ross, Jen, Ryan, Rita, and Roland), masked as then required, in the showroom of their new store in Dean Bank Plaza, Bellingham. Sixty-seven years ago last month, Roland Sr. and Annette Piette opened a jewelry store on Main Street in downtown Woonsocket. That was back when gasoline was 21cents per gallon, “Father Knows Best” was on TV, and Elvis Presley cut his first commercial record.

www.bellinghambulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Bellingham, MA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Street Vendors#Main Street#Dean Bank Plaza#Covid#Downtown Woonsocket#Jewelry Vendors#Pulaski Boulevard#Pulaski Blvd#L R#Father#Facebook Poster Suzanne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
Related
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Bellingham, MAMetroWest Daily News

Family identifies body found in river as missing Bellingham man

UXBRIDGE — A body found in the Blackstone River last Saturday is that of a missing Bellingham man, his daughter said in a social media post. Mark Brunelle, 59, had been missing from his Bellingham home since Feb. 23. Paul Jarvey, a spokesman for the Worcester District Attorney’s Office, confirmed...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Public SafetyPosted by
The US Sun

Who was Mark Brunelle and what happened to him?

A MASSACHUSETTS man has been missing since February 23, 2021. Mark Brunelle’s family held a vigil for him three weeks after his disappearance in hopes he is located. Mark Brunelle, 59, went missing in Bellingham, Massachusetts. He was last seen leaving his Bellingham home early in the morning, telling his...
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Bellingham, MAWicked Local

Life at the Library

Following is a list of activities & announcements provided by local libraries. The Bellingham Public Library is located at 100 Blackstone St., Bellingham. Visit www.bellinghamlibrary.org or call 508-966-1660 for more information. The library reopened for in-person grab & go limited browsing services. In addition, limited computer sessions and single person...