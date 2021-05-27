Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allentown, PA

Lehigh Valley is in for a drab start to Memorial Day weekend, but we sure need the rain

By Stephanie Sigafoos, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWhob_0aD5HCzt00
A person walks in a downpour. Heavy rains pour down on Allentown's Susquehanna St. on Wednesday afternoon. April Gamiz/The Morning Call

Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start to summer, will feel anything but warm and sunny this year.

The Lehigh Valley is in for a drab start to the long weekend. A storm system tracking through the region starting Friday afternoon could bring more than an inch of rain.

And that’ll be followed by rather chilly weather.

Meteorologists say the Lehigh Valley will deal with clouds and showers through the weekend, with daily highs in the upper 60s on Friday, the upper 50s on Saturday and the lower 60s on Sunday. Jackets will be needed after shorts and T-shirt weather earlier this week.

Only Memorial Day Monday looks mostly sunny and pleasant, with a warming trend expected next week, according to Empire Weather, which provides localized forecasts for The Morning Call.

‘Abnormally dry’ conditions expand

The U.S. drought monitor on Thursday continued to expand its D0 — or “abnormally dry” designation — through the region.

A drying trend in the Lehigh Valley and into southeastern Pennsylvania has been ongoing for the last 30-90 days, culminating in a D2 (severe drought) designation for the 30-day Standard Precipitation Index, which compares historical precipitation amounts to the same period.

Additionally, the U.S. Geological Survey’s seven-day stream flows have fallen below the 24th percentile in our region — ranges from the 25th to 75th percentile are within the norm — with a couple of stations falling below the 10th percentile . That includes Jordan Creek, which is in the 9th percentile in Allentown, and the Lehigh River, which measured in the 4th percentile in Glendon.

The month-to-date precipitation measured at Lehigh Valley International Airport is 1.28 inches, or 1.73 inches below normal.

Temps vs. historical average

In 1971, Memorial Day became a national holiday by an act of Congress; it is now celebrated annually on the last Monday in May. This year, the holiday falls on May 31. The next few years, it will fall on May 30, May 29 and May 27.

Temperatures this weekend will fall some 15-20 degrees below average. Looking at the historical records for Pennsylvania, the average high temperature on May 31 is 76.3 degrees and the average low is 53.1 degrees.

Allentown could see overnight lows in the 40s the next few days.

Here is the exclusive seven-day forecast from Empire Weather:

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
1K+
Followers
687
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Allentown, PA
City
Glendon, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Weather Forecasts#Drought#Dry Weather#Storm#Severe Weather#Empire Weather#Congress#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#U S Geological Survey#Lehigh Valley#Lehigh River#Heavy Rains#Temperatures#Temps#Susquehanna St#T Shirt Weather#Jordan Creek#Southeastern Pennsylvania
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Lehigh County sees no additional cases for first time since September; case rate down 93% from peak

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 580 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday, but for the first time since Sept. 10, not a single new case in Lehigh County. There were nine counties that didn’t record any additional cases overnight, but Lehigh, with a population of about 370,000 — more than three times higher than the other eight counties combined — is the largest by far. The ...
Carbon County, PATimes News

Cicadas emerging, but our area might be spared

A creature with one of the most unique life cycles on earth will be visible around Eastern Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. The 17-year cicadas will emerge from the ground sometime around or after Memorial Day to complete a life cycle they began in 2004. They should be seen, and...
Technologylehighvalleystyle.com

Faces of the Valley: The Face of Technology Infrastructure

Kevin Dellicker was working for a technology company when he had an idea to help schools bridge the “digital divide.” He pitched it to his boss, but it wasn’t a good fit. So he and his wife, Susan, took matters in their own hands and started Dellicker Strategies in the basement of their home. It was a simple idea, says Kevin. “If schools would cooperate on major technology purchases, they could enhance their capabilities while reducing their costs.”
Bethlehem, PAAllentown Morning Call

All our photos from Lehigh Valley proms last weekend

Lehigh Valley prom season was in full swing this weekend with 6 proms around the region, including a combined event between Liberty and Freedom high schools in Bethlehem. The Morning Call was there to take photos of the big night. View all of our prom galleries from this weekend below. And check back throughout the rest of prom season at mcall.com/prom to view all of our galleries.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Fewer than 1,000 cases reported for first time since October

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 872 additional coronavirus cases Monday on top of 1,111 Sunday, totaling 1,983 over two days. Monday’s total was the first time fewer than 1,000 daily cases were added to the state’s pandemic total since 672 cases were reported Oct. 5, which was also a Monday. The two-day total is the lowest since Oct. 6. Monday also marks the Wolf’s ...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Lehigh County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Allentown man

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office is looking for relatives of an Allentown man. Mark R. Bodkin, 65, died at home Sunday of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his family is asked to call the coroner at 610-782-3426 or email LehighCountyCoronerandForensics@lehighcounty.org.
Drinkslehighvalleystyle.com

Faces of the Valley: The Face of Women in Distilling

Five bold leaders: Carly Butters Snyder, Tessa Koss, Michele Huzela-Keiser, Caitlin Fenstermacher and Vicky Zisman are helping set the future direction of Eight Oaks Farm Distillery. Tessa, manager of the Farm Distillery Kitchen, leads the in-person experience customers have come to love when they visit; Caitlin, director of distillery operations, is responsible for creating the award-winning spirits popular both locally and throughout Pennsylvania; Michele, event manager, leads the work with organizations in the Lehigh Valley and helps share the Eight Oaks experience with the community; Vicky is responsible for the on/off premises sales efforts, as well as Eight Oaks’ Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion efforts as the JEDI advisor, ensuring everyone has a seat at the table; while Carly, chief operating officer, pulls it all together—taking care of the crew and the customer experience, with an eye toward Eight Oaks’ continued growth and their future. Intelligent, powerful and dedicated, these women demonstrate visionary leadership and a commitment to Eight Oaks’ purpose: to help make their community a better place.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Lehigh County’s case rate plunges 86% since January peak

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,643 additional coronavirus cases on Friday, and the seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,892, down 29% from 2,668 a week ago, and down more than 60% over the last 30 days. Numbers have been tumbling statewide over the past three weeks, and are down 78% since recording a peak of 82.6 cases per day per 100,000 residents on Dec. ...
Allentown, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Top 5 things to do in the Lehigh Valley this weekend include Paws at the Park, LV Beer Week, and Pilates with Goats

Paws at the Park Food, Pets & More to benefit the Sanctuary at Haafsville: The Western Lehigh Chamber of Commerce is hosting, for the first time, “Paws at the Park” 12-2 p.m. Sunday. This is a pet-friendly event to benefit the Sanctuary at Haafsville, a volunteer-based organization providing nurturing environment for animals in need. There will be adoptable dogs and kittens (although they will ...