Lehigh Valley is in for a drab start to Memorial Day weekend, but we sure need the rain

Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start to summer, will feel anything but warm and sunny this year.

The Lehigh Valley is in for a drab start to the long weekend. A storm system tracking through the region starting Friday afternoon could bring more than an inch of rain.

And that’ll be followed by rather chilly weather.

Meteorologists say the Lehigh Valley will deal with clouds and showers through the weekend, with daily highs in the upper 60s on Friday, the upper 50s on Saturday and the lower 60s on Sunday. Jackets will be needed after shorts and T-shirt weather earlier this week.

Only Memorial Day Monday looks mostly sunny and pleasant, with a warming trend expected next week, according to Empire Weather, which provides localized forecasts for The Morning Call.

‘Abnormally dry’ conditions expand

The U.S. drought monitor on Thursday continued to expand its D0 — or “abnormally dry” designation — through the region.

A drying trend in the Lehigh Valley and into southeastern Pennsylvania has been ongoing for the last 30-90 days, culminating in a D2 (severe drought) designation for the 30-day Standard Precipitation Index, which compares historical precipitation amounts to the same period.

Additionally, the U.S. Geological Survey’s seven-day stream flows have fallen below the 24th percentile in our region — ranges from the 25th to 75th percentile are within the norm — with a couple of stations falling below the 10th percentile . That includes Jordan Creek, which is in the 9th percentile in Allentown, and the Lehigh River, which measured in the 4th percentile in Glendon.

The month-to-date precipitation measured at Lehigh Valley International Airport is 1.28 inches, or 1.73 inches below normal.

Temps vs. historical average

In 1971, Memorial Day became a national holiday by an act of Congress; it is now celebrated annually on the last Monday in May. This year, the holiday falls on May 31. The next few years, it will fall on May 30, May 29 and May 27.

Temperatures this weekend will fall some 15-20 degrees below average. Looking at the historical records for Pennsylvania, the average high temperature on May 31 is 76.3 degrees and the average low is 53.1 degrees.

Allentown could see overnight lows in the 40s the next few days.

Here is the exclusive seven-day forecast from Empire Weather: