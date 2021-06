Preds to Open First Round on the Road Against Carolina, Return to SMASHVILLE for Games 3 and 4. Nashville, Tenn. (May 14, 2021) - Having clinched their seventh consecutive postseason appearance, the Nashville Predators are set to face the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 1 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs starting next week. Games 1 and 2 will take place at PNC Arena before the best-of-seven series shifts to SMASHVILLE for Games 3 and 4. With a 2-2-1-1-1 format, the Preds and Canes will face off every other day for the duration of the series through all seven games, if necessary. Full details of the Round 1 schedule can be found below and at NashvillePredators.com/Playoffs.