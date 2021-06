Many people wonder why to take a Reiki course if they don’t want to be therapists. The answer is that the Reiki course does not train therapists, it trains Reiki practitioners –Reikistas, as we say in Spanish. Some people will dedicate part of their time to giving Reiki sessions, others will do it full time, perhaps even making a living out of it. But, in my personal experience, out of 240 trained Reiki students, less than 10% of them have done this.