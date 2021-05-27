Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce quarterly profit beats expectations
TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by much lower-than-expected provisions. Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$1.67 billion ($1.38 billion), or C$3.59, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$441 million, or 94 Canadian cents, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$3.01 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.wibqam.com