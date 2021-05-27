Cancel
Dow Futures Turn Higher On Boeing Gains; Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to 406,000

By Martin Baccardax
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal stocks build on gains after weekly jobless data and ahead of tomorrow's key inflation reading, with investors balancing growth and earnings prospects against the chances of near-term action from the Federal Reserve. Fed Governor Randy Quarles suggests stronger-than-expected near-term growth could prompt a discussion on bond purchase tapering, although...

www.thestreet.com
Boeing (BA) - Get Report was one of the leaders on the Dow after an analyst at Cowen turned bullish on the aerospace giant, upgrading the stock to outperform from market perform and raising the price target to $290 from $240. Coming out of the three-day Memorial Day weekend, Wall...
