Galion, OH

Galion City Council approves $400K for infrastructure development

By Galion Inquirer
Galion Inquirer
 6 days ago

GALION — City Council has approved the appropriation of $400,000 for infrastructure development on the north end of Galion. Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday to pass Ordinance No. 2021-38 on its third and final reading. The money was appropriated from the city’s permanent improvement fund and will be used for the construction of a roadway and extension of water and sewer service on property the city donated to the Galion Port Authority. That property is located at the junction of Brandt Road, Ohio 598, and U.S. 30 on the city’s north end. It’s the site that has been suggested for the proposed Freese Center athletic complex.

