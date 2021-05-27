Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Bayer hit by failure to cap risk from weedkiller cases

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bayer shares dropped as much as 5% on Thursday after a U.S. judge rejected its plan to try and limit the cost of future class action claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. The German group called into question the future sale of glyphosate-based products to residential users...

www.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Monsanto#Appellate Courts#Financial Compensation#Financial Products#U S Investors#Reuters#Bayry#Bayer Shares#Financial Risks#Otc#Trading#Settlement Negotiations#Plaintiffs#Glyphosate Based Products#Payouts#Cancer#Agricultural Users#Provisions#Limits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Germany
Related
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Bayer Mulls Ending US Retail Sales Of Weedkiller Glyphosate: Reuters

A U.S. judge rejected Bayer AG’s (OTC: BAYRY) plan to try and limit the cost of future class action claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, saying that parts of the plan were “clearly unreasonable,” reports Reuters. The company called into question the future sale of glyphosate-based products to gardeners...
IndustryUS News and World Report

Factbox-Bayer Outlines New Plan to Address Future Legal Risk From Roundup

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bayer said it will review the future of its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S. residential market after a judge rejected a $2 billion plan to settle future claims alleging the herbicide causes cancer. The company also said it will reassess its efforts to settle...
IndustryInsurance Journal

Bayer Unveils New Roundup Risk Management Plan After $2B Proposal Fails

Bayer said today it will initiate a series of actions to address potential future litigation over its Roundup weedkiller product following the rejection of its $2 billion Roundup class settlement yesterday by a U.S. judge. Bayer said the new package of five measures, which include both legal and commercial actions,...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: Bayer’s weedkiller woes just won’t die

Concise insights on global finance. HARD TO KILL. If only Bayer’s (BAYGn.DE) lawyers were as successful in tackling unwanted problems as its Roundup weedkiller. Shares in the 51 billion euro German group fell 5% on Thursday read more after a U.S. judge threw out its plans for handling future cancer litigation surrounding the product. Bayer said it would not increase the $2 billion already set aside for potential new claims. But shareholders looking for concrete legal alternatives might be disappointed.
Congress & Courtschildrenshealthdefense.org

BREAKING: Judge Torpedos Bayer’s Plan to Skirt Legal Liability in Roundup Cancer Cases, Citing ‘Glaring Flaws’

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. The federal judge overseeing nationwide Roundup litigation today denied Bayer’s latest attempt to limit its legal liability from future cancer claims associated with its glyphosate-based herbicides, citing numerous “glaring flaws” in a settlement proposed to apply to Roundup users who develop cancer in the future.
Businesstodayheadline.co

Watchdog to probe Astrazeneca’s swoop on Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Astrazeneca’s £27.5billion swoop on Alexion Pharmaceuticals is to be investigated by the UK competition watchdog. The drugs giant, whose vaccine is at the centre of the war on Covid, is buying the rare diseases specialist as it expands into new lucrative areas of treatment. Boss Pascal Soriot has said the...
Industrykfgo.com

Abbott cuts 2021 profit forecast on lower COVID-19 testing demand

(Reuters) – Abbott Laboratories on Tuesday cut its full-year 2021 profit forecast due to a projected drop in COVID-19 diagnostic testing demand, sending its shares down 4.1% before the bell. “This has been driven by several factors, including significant reductions in cases in the U.S. and other major developed countries,...
Missouri Statemissouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Bayer weighs changing Roundup formula; unemployment claims hit new pandemic low

Following rejection in federal court, Bayer is considering taking the active ingredient, glyphosate, out of its Roundup weedkiller. A district court judge called parts of Bayer’s $2 billion proposal to settle future claims that Roundup causes cancer “clearly unreasonable.” But the German conglomerate, which inherited Roundup — and a host of legal complications — when it acquired Monsanto in 2018, said it plans to pursue other options to protect itself from future risk. Issues with glyphosate largely stem from the residential market, and Bayer plans to continue using it in products for the agricultural market. In capitol news, lawmakers are already pushing Gov. Mike Parson to call special sessions although the normal legislative session just adjourned in mid-May. The governor deemed these calls to be “too early.” Lawmakers are hoping to address issues including Medicaid funding, police budgets and election law before the next regular session begins in January. Meanwhile, weekly unemployment claims continue to drop as parts of the U.S. economy heal from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over 5,800 Missourians filed unemployment claims during the past week, continuing a downward trend. Nationally, weekly claims dipped to 406,000, a pandemic low. However, the Department of Labor reported about 15.8 million people nationally are receiving unemployment benefits, nearly eight times as many as in August 2014, when the unemployment rate was the same as it is now. This has led some to contend that expanded unemployment benefits could be contributing to a worker shortage.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn eases on U.S. crop condition, but supply woes limit losses

SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Wednesday, giving up some of previous session's strong gains on pressure from improved U.S. crop conditions, although global supply concerns limited losses. Soybeans rose for a second session, while wheat slid after the rally on Tuesday. "Brazil's second corn crop...
Medical & Biotechalbuquerqueexpress.com

MorphoSys AG to Acquire Constellation Pharmaceuticals and Enter into Strategic Funding Partnership with Royalty Pharma

MUNICH, GERMANY and CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR) (NASDAQ:MOR) ('MorphoSys'), announces today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) ('Constellation') whereby MorphoSys will acquire Constellation for $34.00 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of $1.7 billion. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Management Board (Vorstand) and the Supervisory Board (Aufsichtsrat) of MorphoSys, as well as the Board of Directors of Constellation and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Announces $2.025 Billion Strategic Funding from MorphoSys AG (MOR)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) and MorphoSys AG (Nasdaq: MOR) today announced a $2.025 billion strategic funding partnership as part of MorphoSys' $1.7 billion acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CNST). This partnership is expected to fuel the expansion of the combined company's capabilities to help enable the development and potential approvals of important cancer treatments.
Agricultureswfinstitute.org

BYE BEEF, All US JBS Beef Plants Close over Cyberattack

As a result of a ransomware cyberattack that targeted some of JBS S.A.’s servers over the weekend, all JBS SA beef plants in the U.S. have been shut. Specifically the attack included the North American and Australian IT systems. Under the Biden administration, foreign cyberattacks are increasingly attacking U.S. companies...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Credit Suisse Group AG

RADNOR, Pa., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) ("Credit Suisse") that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Credit Suisse American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") between October 29, 2020 and March 31, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
Businessfinews.com

Credit Suisse Failed to Learn GAM's Supply Chain Lesson

The network of relations between asset manager GAM and Credit Suisse indicates that the Swiss bank entered into its disastrous relationship with Sanjeev Gupta and Lex Greensill with its eyes wide open. In 2018, GAM shocked its clients by suspending Tim Haywood, the portfolio manager of its absolute-return bond fund...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Future of Pulmonary Drugs Market : Study

Pulmonary Drugs Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024. The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Pulmonary Drugs market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Pulmonary Drugs is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Pulmonary Drugs market was valued at USD _ million/billion.
Businesskfgo.com

Kraft Heinz to invest $199 million in British manufacturing facility

(Reuters) – Kraft Heinz Co said on Tuesday it plans to invest 140 million pounds ($198.83 million) in its food manufacturing facility in northwest England over the next four years, subject to U.S. approval. The investment would be the company’s biggest expansion of an existing manfacturing site outside the United...