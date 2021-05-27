Bayer hit by failure to cap risk from weedkiller cases

Following rejection in federal court, Bayer is considering taking the active ingredient, glyphosate, out of its Roundup weedkiller. A district court judge called parts of Bayer’s $2 billion proposal to settle future claims that Roundup causes cancer “clearly unreasonable.” But the German conglomerate, which inherited Roundup — and a host of legal complications — when it acquired Monsanto in 2018, said it plans to pursue other options to protect itself from future risk. Issues with glyphosate largely stem from the residential market, and Bayer plans to continue using it in products for the agricultural market. In capitol news, lawmakers are already pushing Gov. Mike Parson to call special sessions although the normal legislative session just adjourned in mid-May. The governor deemed these calls to be “too early.” Lawmakers are hoping to address issues including Medicaid funding, police budgets and election law before the next regular session begins in January. Meanwhile, weekly unemployment claims continue to drop as parts of the U.S. economy heal from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over 5,800 Missourians filed unemployment claims during the past week, continuing a downward trend. Nationally, weekly claims dipped to 406,000, a pandemic low. However, the Department of Labor reported about 15.8 million people nationally are receiving unemployment benefits, nearly eight times as many as in August 2014, when the unemployment rate was the same as it is now. This has led some to contend that expanded unemployment benefits could be contributing to a worker shortage.