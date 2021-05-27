Cancel
Review: John Krasinski crafts worthy sequel in ‘A Quiet Place II’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor, filmmaker and good guy extraordinaire John Krasinski taps in to something with his “A Quiet Place” films. It’s horror done in a way that’s at least more palatable for those such as me. After the onset of Jason Voorhees from the “Friday the 13th” films and Michael Myers in...

MoviesBloomberg

‘A Quiet Place’ Stars Think Paramount Owes Them Money

Paramount Pictures is in a pay dispute with a Hollywood power couple over the studio’s streaming plans for the new horror picture “A Quiet Place Part II,” according to a person familiar with the matter, creating a behind-the-scenes drama that could affect the income of other big stars. The couple,...
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

‘A Quiet Place II’ shares its final trailer, saying the film is meant forthe theaters

The latest and final trailer for the upcoming “A Quiet Place II” dropped online Thursday morning. The trailer, which you can see below, gives us our first glimpse of what to expect in the new film. It appears “A Quiet Place II” will take place before the aliens invaded Earth and after the events of “A Quiet Place,” which allows John Krasinski’s character to appear again in the series.
MoviesPopculture

'A Quiet Place Part II' Teases Horrifying Final Release Trailer

A Quiet Place Part II has released a final trailer ahead of its theatrical debut, and the clip teases some horrifying scares. The teaser opens with some new footage of Lee Abbott, played by John Krasinski, walking through the same small town market the family was seen getting supplies from in the first film. It becomes clear that this a flashback to before the alien invasion that wrought havoc on the world.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FANTASTIC FOUR: Emily Blunt Says She & John Krasinski Have Not Been Contacted About The Marvel Studios Reboot

Ever since Marvel Studios regained the rights to the Fantastic Four, fans have been clamoring for Kevin Feige and company to cast the real-life husband-wife duo of John Krasinski (The Office; Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) and Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow; A Quiet Place) as Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it doesn't sound like there's been much movement on that front.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

John Krasinski

John Krasinski Inks First-Look Deal With Paramount. Ahead of the release of A Quiet Place Part II, John Krasinski and his Sunday Night banner have inked a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures. Krasinski’s first Quiet Place film was a massive…. ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Release Date Moves Up to...
MoviesScreenrant.com

A Quiet Place Part II's Monster Origins Risks Hurting The Sequel

The final trailer for the upcoming horror-thriller sequel A Quiet Place Part II suggests the film will explore the backstory and creatures that inhabit this post-apocalyptic world, but this goes against what made John Krasinski's surprise hit so appealing in the first place. Best known as Jim from The Office, Krasinski surprised many when he directed and starred in his high-concept monster movie, and surprised even more when that movie became a hit, as it earned over $300M against a mere $17M budget. But part of that film's strength was its restraint, withholding information until it became absolutely essential in an effort to create a more subjective experience for the viewer. The second will would do well to remember this lesson, lest the movie end up one of many discarded sequels which fail to recapture the magic of their originator.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Watch The International Trailer, With New Footage Of The Alien Invasion, For A QUIET PLACE PART II – In Cinemas May 28

In 2018, John Krasinski’s A QUIET PLACE turned silence into the building blocks of fright and forged from the horror-thriller genre a modern fable of family love, communication and survival. With its mix of relentless tension and layered storytelling about a tightknit clan fending off an immensely destructive, sound-attuned alien force, the film became a startling hit and cultural phenomenon. Now comes the story’s unnerving second chapter, which picks up right where the Abbott family left off. But A QUIET PLACE PART II also heads to new places as events hurtle past the fragile sanctuary of the “sand path” the Abbotts created in order to prevail in a reality where even a single footstep could be deadly—and into a world of infinite peril beyond.
Moviesthegamer.com

Rumor: Fantastic Four Favorites John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Are Still In The Running

Marvel’s Phase Four is filled to the brim with exciting content, and one of those projects has a four in the title for a very different reason. The Fantastic Four characters have failed to meet their definitive counterparts in Hollywood, passing through two mediocre adaptations before hanging in uncertainty. A reboot has been confirmed for a while now, and fan favorites John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are apparently still in the running to play Reed Richards and Susan Storm.
Moviesbulletnews.net

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Review: The Abbotts venture into the unknown in a meticulously crafted monster movie

Quiet Place, Part II may not be a typical family film that feels good, but Neil Patrick Harris did watch it with his daughter, who loves horror films. The 47-year-old comedian shares two children, twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, with her husband, David Burtka. Harris has not only participated in successful projects such as Gone Girl and A Series of Unfortunate Events. Still, he is also loved by fans who post adorable photos. With his family every Halloween.
MoviesBowling Green Daily News

'A Quiet Place Part II' a satisfying sequel

“A Quiet Place Part II” was set to open in March 2020, but a week before its release the coronavirus pandemic caused the shutdown of theaters worldwide – putting this eagerly anticipated sequel on the shelf. Here we are 14 months later, and “Quiet Place” has arrived to officially kick...
Moviesledburyreporter.co.uk

A Quiet Place breaks silence with trailer for much-delayed sequel

John Krasinski has unveiled the final trailer for his much-delayed sequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place. The film, starring Emily Blunt as a mother trying to protect her children in a post-apocalyptic world filled with monsters who hunt using incredibly sensitive hearing, has been delayed several times due to the pandemic.