Just when you thought the Julio Jones rumor mill couldn't get much spicier, someone reaches into the pantry and slathers Tabasco all over it. The latest round of "Where Will Julio Land?" now includes the New England Patriots, a team Jones reportedly wants to join Cam Newton in playing for this coming season, per Michael Holley of NBC Sports Boston, as the Atlanta Falcons remain open to a potential split. Even if there wasn't room on the roster for another receiver, Jones isn't simply another receiver, and it would stand to reason the Patriots -- or any team not enjoying a WR war chest equivalent to the Dallas Cowboys -- would find a way to make room.