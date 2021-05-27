The Dominic Cummings psycho-drama shows exactly why the culture of politics must be overhauled
Dominic Cummings’s marathon evidence session at the joint committee on Covid-19 delivered a series of revelations that will fill newspaper headlines for days and weeks to come. Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser painted a picture of a chaotic Downing Street operation which has convulsed its way through the Covid pandemic amid a turf war between competing ministers and scientific advisers. The apparent dysfunctional decision-making was breathtaking.www.independent.co.uk