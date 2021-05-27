Cancel
Forget more James Bond — this is what Amazon should do with MGM

By Jeva Lange
It might be time for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer to revive its old motto, with a twist: More IP than there is in heaven. At least that seems to be the appeal for Amazon, which gobbled up MGM in a blockbuster deal on Wednesday. Now the legendary Hollywood studio — the one with...

BusinessNo Film School

This 'Bond' Writer Isn't Happy About the Amazon Deal

Spectre writer John Logan speaks out. If you aren't aware already, we reported last week that MGM was bought in a landmark deal with Amazon for over $8 million. The purchase gives the online retail giant access to studio amenities and a huge catalog of beloved film and TV properties.
Businessimdb.com

‘Skyfall’ Writer Worries Amazon Will Destroy 007 Franchise After MGM Buy: ‘Bond Is Not Content’

John Logan, a three-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter whose credits include the Daniel Craig-starring James Bond tentpoles “Skyfall” and “Spectre,” penned an essay for The New York Times expressing concern for the future of the 007 franchise in the wake of Amazon’s purchasing of MGM. As Logan writes, “With the acquisition of MGM and its movie catalogue, the online retail giant bought into the James Bond franchise. When I heard this news, a chill went through me…Bond isn’t just another franchise, not a Marvel or a DC; it is a family business that has been carefully nurtured and shepherded through the changing times by the Broccoli/Wilson family.”
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

James Bond screenwriter expresses concern over Amazon deal: ‘A chill went through me’

One of the writers of the James Bond film franchise has expressed concern over the impending merger between Amazon and MGM. It was announced last week that Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer, the studio behind all previous entries in the Bond franchise (as well as the forthcoming No Time to Die) is being acquired by Amazon for $8.45bn (roughly £6bn).MGM does not own the exclusive rights to Bond, however: the deal will see Amazon own a 50 per cent share in the property. Eon productions is another key shareholder, and has the power of veto over everything from casting to dialogue.John Logan, a...
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

James Bond: ‘Amazon will definitely seek conversations about shared 007 universe on film and TV’

Since the launch of Disney +, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm have expanded their shared universes for the MCU and Star Wars to film and TV. And now that Amazon has bought James Bond studio MGM, could we see the same thing happening in the 007 world? Express.co.uk caught up with Bond expert and author Mark Edlitz, who is firmly convinced the tech giant will seek talks on such an issue.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 2 Great Tom Hanks Movies Today

It’s the first day of the month, so Netflix has delivered its usual ton of freshly licensed content to kick off June in style. There’s much to enjoy whatever your tastes, but Tom Hanks fans will be particularly interested to know that two great but somewhat underrated movies starring the legendary actor debuted on the streaming platform today, both from acclaimed directors. The films in question? 2002’s Road to Perdition and 2004’s The Terminal.
BusinessJacksonville Journal Courier

James Bond Screenwriter Voices Concerns on Amazon's MGM Purchase

Earlier this month, Amazon announced that it was purchasing MGM. To date, this has prompted a lot of discussion on what it all means – from the effect on streaming services to the future of media consolidation. For James Bond devotees, there’s a more direct question: how exactly is this going to affect future Bond films? Will they still be coming to the big screen? Is the next step for 007 an appearance as a Prime exclusive? There’s still a lot to be announced, and the unique aspects of the Bond film rights make the whole situation even more complicated.
Moviesgamingideology.com

James Bond: The Impact of MGM’s Amazon Deal on the 007 Movie Franchise Explained EXCLUSIVE

Earlier this week, James Bond studio MGM was bought by tech giant Amazon for $8.45 billion. Since the announcement, movie fans have wondered what the deal will mean for the movie franchise in the future, aside from producer Barbara Broccoli’s commitment to continue making 007 movies for movie theaters around the world. Exclusively with Express.co.uk, Bond expert and author Mark Edlitz, who has interviewed key franchise players over the years, spoke out about what he thinks is going to happen.
BusinessPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Amazon Buys MGM, The Studio Behind ‘James Bond’ and ‘Rocky’

In a move that will shake up the entire film and TV industry, Amazon has announced it will purchase the MGM film company, in a deal worth a whopping $8.45 billion. The main appeal of the acquisition, according to The New York Times, is MGM’s film library, which Amazon can use to bolster its Amazon Prime Video streaming service. While MGM sold off much of their vintage library (including titles like The Wizard of Oz and Singin’ in the Rain) many years ago, they still control “4,000 older movies, including pre-1986 films that come from two MGM divisions, United Artists and Orion.” The franchises they do control include several very lucrative ones, like Rocky, RoboCop, and the catalog of James Bond, which have been released by United Artists since the franchise’s earliest days in the 1960s.
Businessimdb.com

A view to a killing: how Amazon will exploit Bond and other MGM classics

The pay-tv giant has the chance to turn popular films into ‘universes’ of stories – and steal a march in the content-hungry streaming wars. Amazon’s $8.5bn deal to buy MGM, the Hollywood studio behind James Bond, The Handmaid’s Tale and Gone With the Wind, has secured it the rights to a century’s worth of TV and film titles that the streaming giant intends to exploit with a wave of remakes, reimaginings and spin-offs.
BusinessThe Ringer

What Will Amazon Do With MGM?

Amazon is buying MGM to the tune of $8.45 billion, so Chris and Andy surmise what exactly they will want to do with the studio, which is home to properties like James Bond (1:00). Then, Andy is joined by Juliet Litman to talk about this week’s episode of Top Chef: Portland as some new front-runners emerge (18:20).
MoviesMovieWeb

15 Major MGM Movie Franchises Amazon Could Start Production on Immediately

After days of speculation, Amazon was officially confirmed as the new owners of MGM, and by proxy many huge movie and TV franchises are now theirs to do what they like with. Like Disney's acquisition of Fox before it, the merger opens up many new avenues for Amazon to explore - although some movies such as The Wizard of Oz and Gone With The Wind to mention two after off limits for complex legal reasons. With their Prime Video service already scoring multiple hits in the TV series stakes, with the likes of Bosch, The Boys and Jack Ryan, along with their multi-million dollar Lord of The Rings TV Series taking shape, we take a look at which of their newly purchased movie franchises Amazon could put into production right now, and which they are likely to pass on.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After No Time To Die, Another James Bond Story Is Arriving In Time For The 60th Anniversary

2021 marks the end of Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond, with the release of No Time To Die in the fall. But that doesn’t mean the 007 legacy will be taking a break any time soon, as it’s just been announced that a new story is heading into fans hands in 2022. Arriving in time for the 60th anniversary of Dr. No’s theatrical release, Bond is about to pick up where one of his classic literary adventures left off.
BusinessPolygon

A James Bond TV series, or what Amazon does next with MGM

Amazon was already an important player in the film and streaming businesses, but on July 26, the tech company catapulted itself up to the likes of WarnerMedia and Disney with the purchase of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios. Marcus Loew founded MGM in 1924, and grew it into one of the most important studios in Hollywood. But what does Amazon do with a nearly 100-year-old movie studio?
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

James Bond 007 will return in theaters following Amazon’s MGM purchase, says Bond producers

With the news Amazon has agreed to purchase MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, including the entire James Bond 007 franchise, it has left many wondering if James Bond’s next adventure No Time to Die and future films will be released exclusively on Amazon’s streaming service. Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were quick to dispel any such notion however, promising James Bond will always be a theatrical event.
Movieskfgo.com

James Bond movies to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal, producers say

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The James Bond movies will stay in movie theaters despite the Amazon.com acquisition of the MGM studio which is home to the action adventure franchise, the film’s producers said in a statement to Variety on Wednesday. “We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films...