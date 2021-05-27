Cancel
Reiki: What is the alternative therapy Meghan Markle reportedly uses on Archie?

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle reportedly uses a Japanese healing technique called Reiki on herself, her son Archie and their dogs to “help them feel more balanced and relaxed”.

Citing a source close to Meghan Markle, reports suggested that the duchess introduced her husband Prince Harry to several types of therapy in order to “break the cycle” of “genetic baggage” that both of them carry.

These include EMDR psychotherapy , which Harry spoke openly about doing in his new series The Me You Can’t See , “tapping therapy” and Reiki.

Harry recently said in a podcast interview with actor Dax Shepard that he wanted to break the generation cycle of pain and suffering he had endured as a member of the royal family and “change that for my own kids” now they have stepped back and live in California.

But what is the healing technique reportedly used by Meghan and how does it work?

What is Reiki?

Reiki is a Japanese form of alternative medicine, also called “energy healing”. It is used as a complementary therapy to help with relaxation and healing, and involves a Reiki therapist or master placing their hands on a recipient to channel “Reiki energy” to encourage natural healing.

According to the Jikiden Reiki UK Institution , the practitioner “acts as a conduit for Reiki energy to pass through him or her in greater abundance, assisting and boosting the natural healing ability of the recipient’s body”.

It adds that the therapy can improve both physical and mental health issues, and is becoming recognised as an “effective and important holistic treatment”.

The technique was established by Mikao Usui in the 1920s. He was believed to have developed it during a 21-day prayer and fasting practice on Mount Kurama, north of Kyoto.

According to an inscription on his memorial stone, Usui taught Reiki to over 2,000 people during his lifetime.

How does it help?

The UK Reiki Federation lists the benefits of Reiki as “encouraging relaxation and bringing balance to both mind and emotions”.

It adds that Reiki can help recipients achieve “greater inner harmony and balance” and that regular treatment can “promote a calmer response to life’s challenges”.

When used on children, the practice can teach them to be “more focused and self-accepting”, according to Kathy Yvanovich, a Reiki master teacher based in south London.

Yvanovich told The Telegraph that using Reiki on children can also help them go to sleep.

Ok, but does it really work?

There is no scientific evidence that Reiki can prevent or cure health problems, but recipients have reported that it helps to reduce stress and increase feelings of positive wellbeing.

According to Cancer Research UK , which lists Reiki as a “complementary therapy” alongside cancer treatment, the therapy can help patients relax and aims to “ease stress and tension”.

“Some people with cancer say they feel better after using therapies such as Reiki,” says the website. “Studies show that this is often because a therapist spends time with the person, and touches them.

“After the rush and stress of hospitals and treatment, it can be very relaxing when someone gives you attention for an hour or more, in a calm setting.”

Reiki is also sometimes used in palliative care, and research shows there are “some positive effects of Reiki therapy for the end-of-life population”.

What about its effect on animals?

It may sound odd that Meghan is said to also use Reiki on her dogs, but animal Reiki is also a practice offered by some therapists.

According to the UK Reiki Federation, Reiki “may benefit animals with physical, mental or emotional issues”.

“Reiki is not a magical cure and is not an alternative to conventional veterinary care, but it is a natural, calm therapy that promotes the body’s natural process of self-healing and is enjoyed by many animals,” it says.

