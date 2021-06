The New York Yankees entered last night’s first game of a three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo, New York, after losing 11 of their last 15 games. The Toronto Blue Jays are one of their East rivals that the Yankees have not been able to beat. Before last night they had lost six of the nine meetings between the two teams this season. Last night the Yankees improved their record against the Jays by winning a hard-fought game 6-5.