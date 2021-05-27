Cancel
Moorhead, MN

WeatherTalk: Anniversary of a deadly Clay County tornado

By John Wheeler
Duluth News Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, May 27, is the anniversary of the Empire Builder train tornado of 1931. Around 4:30 that afternoon, the Empire Builder, a transcontinental passenger train which had originated in Seattle and was heading toward Chicago, was struck by a tornado just east of Moorhead. The train had just left the Fargo station and was near Sabin when it encountered a severe thunderstorm. The train, and the people on board, first experienced heavy rain and gusty wind before the tornado struck it from the side.

