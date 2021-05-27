Cancel
Politics

Dominic Cummings’ claims ‘unsubstantiated’, Matt Hancock says as he insists he has been ‘straight with public’

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Matt Hancock has denied allegations that he repeatedly lied to colleagues and the public during the course of the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former Downing Street chief of staff Dominic Cummings had told MPs on Wednesday that the health secretary had nearly been sacked by the prime minister for his conduct.

Answering an urgent question from Labour on the issue in the House of Commons on Thursday, Mr Hancock said:

“These allegations that were put yesterday ... are serious allegations and I welcome the opportunity to come to the House to put formally on the record that these unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true.

"I've been straight with people in public and in private throughout."

More follows...

Politics
Country
U.K.
