Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Dominic Cummings’ claims ‘unsubstantiated’, Matt Hancock says as he insists he has been ‘straight with public’

By Jon Stone and Andrew Woodcock
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 23 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gys7I_0aD5G4uh00

Matt Hancock has denied allegations that he repeatedly lied to colleagues and the public during the course of the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former Downing Street chief of staff Dominic Cummings had told MPs on Wednesday that the health secretary had nearly been sacked by the prime minister for his conduct.

Answering an urgent question from Labour on the issue in the House of Commons on Thursday, Mr Hancock said he rejected the allegations “around honesty” – though he did not specifically address others.

“These allegations that were put yesterday ... are serious allegations and I welcome the opportunity to come to the House to put formally on the record that these unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true,” he said.

"I've been straight with people in public and in private throughout."

Boris Johnson meanwhile made little comment when quizzed on Mr Cummings’ claims during a visit to a hospital later on Thursday.

“You’ve got to recognise - and I think people do understand this - that when you go into a lockdown, it’s a very, very painful and traumatic thing for people’s mental health, their lives and their livelihoods.

“Of course you’ve got to set that against the horrors of the pandemic and of Covid. At every stage, we’ve been governed by a determination to protect life, to save life, to ensure that our NHS is not over run. And we followed to the best we can the data and the guidance.

“And what we are doing now is still following the data, still looking very carefully at where we’re going, and looking at what’s happening with the new variant.”

During parliamentary exchanges on Thursday morning MPs repeatedly asked the Home Secretary about specific claims made by Mr Cummings – including whether Mr Hancock had known that people who had not been tested for Covid were being discharged into care homes.

“The challenge is we had to build testing capacity, and at that time of course I was focused on protecting people in care homes and in building that testing capacity so that we had the daily tests to be able to ensure that availability was more widespread,” he said.

Meanwhile Conservative MPs came to his aid – using time allocated for questions to the minister to attack Mr Cummings and the opposition.

Wellingborough Tory MP Peter Bone described Mr Cummings as an “unelected Spad who broke Covid regulations, admitted he had leaked stuff to the BBC and, by his own admission, wasn’t fit to be in Number 10 Downing Street”.

Mr Bone added: “The only mistake the Prime Minister made in this pandemic is he didn’t fire Dominic Cummings early enough.”

Meanwhile another Tory, Cherilyn Mackrory, said: "Given the gravity of the situation the Government faced at the beginning of the pandemic and considering we now know there was a hugely disruptive force in the form of Dominic Cummings, I'd like to congratulate ministers."

She added: "Can [Mr Hancock] assure me that he will ignore unsubstantiated Westminster gossip and stay focused on delivering the vaccine rollout and our manifesto promises?"

Mr Hancock replied: "I think that's what the public expects us to do."

But Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "Isn't the truth that his failures on testing and PPE contributed to covid spreading like ‘wildfire’ in care homes?

“It is clear to the country and the families who lost loved ones that we have been let down by this Government, this Prime Minister, and this Health Secretary.

“The truth matters. The least these families and the country now deserve is clear answers from the Health Secretary and Prime Minister today.”

Asked why Mr Johnson had delayed calling a lockdown in the face of scientific advice that it was needed, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “We are guided by the latest scientific advice throughout. It’s the prime minister’s job and that of the cabinet to take that advice and put it alongside wider implications of measures such as lockdown and consider the longer-term impact of those measures. That’s what the prime minister did. He balanced that judgement and took action whenever necessary during this pandemic.”

On Mr Hancock’s comment that it was “too early” to say whether the final step of relaxing lockdown would go ahead on 21 June, the PM’s spokesperson said: “The secretary of state was reflecting the fact that we as yet don’t have crucial pieces of information about this variant that will enable us to make the final decision with regard to step four.

“We always built in weeks in the roadmap to gather this data. Albeit we didn’t know about this new variant, we build in the time gap between steps so we can review the data.”

The Independent

The Independent

153K+
Followers
83K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Ashworth
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Peter Bone
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Labour#The House Of Commons#House#Nhs#Home#Ppe#Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
Related
HealthBBC

Boris Johnson on Matt Hancock after Dominic Cummings' claims

Four-out-of-five adults have had their first Covid jab “under the leadership” of Matt Hancock and the NHS, the PM has said. Boris Johnson called his health secretary “hopeless” in WhatsApp messages last year, Dominic Cummings revealed this week. But the prime minister said on Friday he had “complete confidence” in...
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson is a gaffe machine and clueless about policy, Cummings claims

Dominic Cummings appears to call the Prime Minister a “gaffe machine” in the latest of his sustained war of words with once long-standing ally Boris Johnson. The former chief aide to the Prime Minister claimed that Tory officials did not put Mr Johnson up for an interview with broadcaster Andrew Neil during the 2019 general election because he was “clueless” on policy.
HealthThe Independent

NHS chief laughs and refuses to say if Matt Hancock is ‘hopeless’

This is the moment NHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens squirmed when he was asked whether he thought health secretary Matt Hancock was “hopeless.”. He refused to answer when pressed repeatedly by Sky News political editor Beth Rigby on whether he had confidence in Mr Hancock. “I mean, that is...
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Voters think Boris Johnson is a ‘charlatan’, former senior Tory says in wake of shock by-election defeat

Voters think Boris Johnson is a "charlatan", a senior Tory and former minister has said in a withering attack on the prime minister following his party's by-election defeat to the Liberal Democrats.Dominic Grieve, who served as attorney general, spoke out against Mr Johnson after Sarah Green overturned a huge Conservative majority to record a stunning victory at the Chesham and Amersham contest.Mr Grieve, a remainer ousted from his Beaconsfield seat at the last general election, put the Tories defeat down to what he described as a "pretty sophisticated electorate" in the Buckinghamshire seat, which is located about a 35...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Why it suits Boris Johnson to have a cabinet of all the hopeless

How are you enjoying Dominic Cummings’ mission to dump on Matt Hancock from the greatest possible height? I am beginning to think of it as Operation Moonshit. This week Cummings opted to release a series of WhatsApp messages dating back to the first wave of Covid last year, in which Boris Johnson referred to his secretary of state for health as both “hopeless” and “totally fucking hopeless”. Which at least suggests range.
ElectionsThe Guardian

Chesham and Amersham has shaken Tory MPs’ faith in Boris Johnson

The Chesham and Amersham byelection result points to a big problem for Boris Johnson: how to keep traditional Tory supporters in the south happy while leading a government that is focused on its new voters in the so-called red wall. These days, the seats the prime minister most likes to...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Defiant Boris Johnson tells planning critics they’re wrong despite by-election humiliation

A defiant Boris Johnson has told critics of his planning shake-up they have got it wrong, despite his humiliation in the Chesham and Amersham by-election.The prime minister called suggestions that the Conservatives are losing their Southern heartland voters “a bit peculiar, a bit bizarre”.And he insisted: “I think there’s some misunderstanding about the planning reforms – even some wilful misunderstanding on the part of some of our opponents.“What we want is sensible plans to allow development on brownfield sites. We’re not going to build on greenbelt sites, we’re not going to build all over the countryside.”The triumphant Liberal Democrats...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

NHS chief’s awkward silence when asked if Matt Hancock is ‘hopeless’

The silence was deafening when the chief of NHS England was asked if he agreed that health secretary Matt Hancock is “hopeless”.Sir Simon Stevens was asked repeatedly if he has confidence in Mr Hancock’s ability but declined to answer.Pressed by Sky News political editor Beth Rigby on whether the health secretary is “hopeless,” Sir Simon can be seen to smirk and fail to answer.“I mean, that is a political question,” he says.It comes after former aide Dominic Cummings published text messages from Boris Johnson in which the prime minister appeared to describe Mr Hancock as “totally f***ing hopeless”.In a...
U.K.samfordcrimson.com

‘Hopeless Hancock a convenient scapegoat but Boris Johnson’s the real villain’

Get UK politics insight with our free daily email briefing straight to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
CelebritiesThe Independent

Inside Politics: ‘Hopeless’ Hancock set to stay despite Cummings’ claims

Ready for another round of Love Island? Show veterans are urging viewers to “be kind” to the next batch of contestants, after ITV announced a new series will start a week on Monday. The reality show at Westminster remains anything but kind. Matt Hancock has been forced to deny he’s “f****** hopeless” after Dominic Cummings revealed Boris Johnson’s cruel assessment of his health secretary. Cummings also claimed the PM wants to quit after the next general election so he can “make money and have fun”. Maybe Boris could have a bash at reality TV?
HealthTelegraph

Lockdown extension: 49 Tory MPs vote against the Government

Tory MPs on Wednesday night likened the Government’s decision to delay the final lockdown unlocking to the actions of a “communist party”, as 49 voted against the four-week extension. In what is believed to be the second largest Tory rebellion of the pandemic, Boris Johnson was accused in Parliament of...
PoliticsBBC

Dominic Cummings claims: Rees-Mogg defends Hancock as 'successful genius'

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has hailed Health Secretary Matt Hancock as a "successful genius" - after he was allegedly branded "hopeless" by the PM. It comes after Boris Johnson's ex-aide Dominic Cummings released messages critical of the health secretary. Mr Rees-Mogg dismissed them as "trivia", adding that Mr Hancock's work...
Politicsnewsthump.com

Matt Hancock starts clearing his desk after Number Ten says he has the Prime Minister’s full confidence and support

Matt Hancock has started putting his stuff into a cardboard box after Boris Johnson told reporters the Health Secretary has his ‘full confidence’ last night. Hancock – who leaked messages from the Prime Minister described as ‘that hopeless baldy bag of crap’ – arrived at the office this morning with a cardboard box from a local pound shop, which he paid £15 million for on a government procurement contract.