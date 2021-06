It's back! The 2021 Marine Corps Marathon Weekend will be held live and in person from Oct. 29-31 in Arlington and D.C., organizers announced this week. “Throughout my many years heading the MCM organization, we have faced various challenges and hurdled them all, often repeating the Marine Corps mantra to “adapt and overcome. This year will be no different,” said Rick Nealis, the Marine Corps Marathon Organization's director. “The MCM’s mission is to highlight the high standards and organizational excellence of the United States Marine Corps and we are excited to showcase that as we plan to safely gather and celebrate the 46th MCM in person.”