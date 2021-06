Eileen Ford passed away peacefully on May 4, 2021, surrounded by loving friends and staff at the Seacoast Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Gloucester. Most people on Cape Ann will remember Eileen for her 30 years of monthly columns, “Insights and Outbursts,” in the Gloucester Daily Times and for her production and hosting of her cable TV show, “Cape Ann Conversations,” in which she shared both joy and distress. But there was so much more to Eileen that many may not know.