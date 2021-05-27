Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leominster, MA

United Solutions and Rubbermaid Inc. expand licensing agreement to accelerate growth of several new product lines

By Submitted Article
Sentinel & Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEOMINSTER — United Solutions, a fast-growing U.S. manufacturer of plastic product solutions, on Tuesday announced that it extended its licensing agreement with Rubbermaid Inc., a business of its parent company, Newell Brands Inc., according to a company press release. The agreement expands sales of ActionPacker, Cleverstore, All-Access and Roughneck storage...

www.sentinelandenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Leominster, MA
Leominster, MA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#Eco Friendly Products#New Line#Consumer Products#Sustainable Products#Product Strategy#Business Strategy#United Solutions#Rubbermaid Inc#Newell Brands Inc#Actionpacker#Roughneck#Ecosense#Hitop#Business Unit Ceo#Mapa#Spontex#Unitedsolutions Net#Rubbermaid Incorporated#Rubbermaid Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Hillsboro, ORThomasNet Industrial News Room

Hitachi's New Facility Is Being Established in The United States in Order to Collaborate and Create New Solutions with Customers

Tokyo, May 31, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation and Hitachi High-Tech Group company, Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc., announced today the establishment of Hitachi's Center of Excellence in Portland, a new centralized facility for semiconductor engineering in Hillsboro, Oregon. We are consolidating our semiconductor technology development facilities in...
Technologythecolumbusceo.com

Synovus Introduces Synovus Accelerate AR, a New Integrated Receivables Suite of Solutions

Synovus introduced Synovus Accelerate AR, an all-new, fully integrated receivables suite enabling organizations to accelerate access to working capital and reduce exceptions with straight-through processing across all payment channels. Synovus Accelerate AR is provided with Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company and the industry leader in retail and wholesale lockbox services.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Falfurrias Capital Partners' SixAxis Manufacturing To Expand Safety And Access Product Solutions With The Acquisition Of Upside Innovations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte-based private equity firm Falfurrias Capital Partners today announced it has facilitated the add-on acquisition of Upside Innovations by its portfolio company SixAxis LLC, which is headquartered in Andrews, South Carolina. Terms were not disclosed. Based in the Cincinnati suburb of West Chester,...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Moderna Announces New Drug Substance Production Agreement With Lonza In The Netherlands

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that it has entered into an additional agreement with Lonza (SIX: LONN) to support drug substance manufacturing for its global supply chain. The agreement will establish a new production line at Lonza's Geleen site in the Netherlands, contributing to the supply of an additional 300 million doses of Moderna's updated booster variant vaccine candidate, if authorized, per year, at a 50 µg dose.
Agriculturedallassun.com

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces an Agreement with Rancho Nexo to Market CO2 Delivery Solutions(TM) in Mexico's Protected Agriculture Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FRA:4021) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an automatically renewable one-year Agreement (the 'Agreement') with Rancho Nexo ('RanchoNexo') to market and support CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology in Mexico's protected agriculture market. RanchoNexo is an Ontario and Mexico Corporation with Mexican associates carrying on the business of promoting largely Canadian technologies in the Mexican market.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Somos, Inc.'s Suite Of Authentication Enablement Solution Expanded With General Availability Release Of RealNumber® DNO

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, today announced that one of its latest Authentication Enablement Solutions - RealNumber ® Do Not Originate (DNO), a valuable tool that can be leveraged to help identify the fraudulent use via spoofing of businesses' inbound Toll-Free Numbers (TFNs) such as customer service lines - has moved from its Proof of Concept phase into industry General Availability.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

The Functional Chocolate Company Expands Product Line With New Energy And Sleepy Chocolate Bars

EVERGREEN, Colo., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Chocolate Company ® today announced the availability of Energy and Sleepy Chocolate Bars in stores and online. Combining vegan, fair trade chocolate with vitamins, botanicals and clinically researched ingredients, the newest products extend the Functional Chocolate line with new formulations designed to address two of the most common everyday health realities -- trouble sleeping and trouble staying awake.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Daimler and Nokia sign patent licensing agreement

Espoo, Finland – Daimler and Nokia sign patent licensing agreement. Daimler and Nokia announced today that they have signed a patent licensing agreement. Under the agreement, Nokia licenses mobile telecommunications technology to Daimler and receives payment in return. The parties have agreed to settle all pending litigation between Daimler and Nokia, including the complaint by Daimler against Nokia to the European Commission. The terms of the agreement remain confidential as agreed between the parties.
Retailmartechseries.com

TC Transcontinental Acquires BGI Retail Inc. And Further Expands Its Offering Of In-Store Marketing Solutions

TC Transcontinental announced the acquisition of BGI Retail Inc., a full service in-store design and solution partner for retailers and global brands. This transaction, which follows the acquisition of Holland & Crosby Limited in October 2019 and Artisan Complete Limited in January 2020, is aligned with TC Transcontinental’s objective to continue growing in the in-store marketing (ISM) vertical, a market with significant opportunities where TC Transcontinental Printing’s ISM Group is already a leading player in Canada.
BusinessZacks.com

Westport's (WPRT) Stako Acquisition to Enhance Product Portfolio

WPRT - Free Report) recently announced its decision to acquire Stako sp. z o.o., the liquid petroleum gas fuel storage manufacturing company. The transaction is estimated to be worth 5 million euros. Poland-based Stako is a leading manufacturer of LPG fuel storage for automotive applications catering to the aftermarket and...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Pulse Seismic Inc. Signs $17.0 Million Seismic Data Licensing Agreement

CALGARY, Alberta, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) ("Pulse" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a $17.0 million seismic data licensing contract. On signing, the Company will immediately deliver a portion of the data and will recognize revenue of $7.3 million. The remainder of the data must be selected by the customer before April 15, 2022, at which time the balance of the $9.7 million licensing fees will be recognized as revenue. The licence is for 3D seismic data located in a liquids rich fairway in the west shale basin with multi-zone potential in Central Alberta.
AgricultureBusiness Insider

AGCO Enters into Targeted Spraying Technology Collaboration Agreement With Bosch, xarvio Digital Farming Solutions Powered by BASF and Raven Industries Inc.

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced it has entered into a proof of concept (PoC) collaboration agreement with Robert Bosch GmbH, BASF Digital Farming and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN), with the objective of evaluating targeted spraying technology to make the application of crop protection products more effective and efficient by reducing crop input costs while driving farm and environmental sustainability.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

TAOP Releases New Server Products To Enhance The Growth Of Digital Business

SHENZHEN, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the "Company" or "Taoping"), a provider of Internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, today announced the release for sale of two new high-performance digital server models, GY3070Pro and GY2060S. Operating with Taoping's award-winning smart cloud management platform, the new server products can be applied to cloud computing, big data, and other cloud services to facilitate the digital transformation and upgrading of enterprises.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Coating Additives Market Outlook And Forecast 2021-2026: Growing Demand For Eco-friendly Coating Products With Water-borne Formulation Witnessing Accelerated Growth

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coating Additives Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. AkzoNobel NV, BASF, BYK, Evonik Industries, and Arkema SA are the prominent players in the market. The competition will increase further due to technological advancement and expanded product lines.
Businessthefabricator.com

AP&T automates new production line for Tenere in Mexico

AP&T is supplying the automation for Tenere’s new metal part forming facility in Monterrey, Mexico. The heart of the facility is a fully automated multipress line for forming metal parts, including large panels and chassis for server racks and other information and communications technology products. AP&T is providing delivery, installation,...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Io-Tahoe Announces New Partnership with Climb Channel Solutions, Inc.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Io-Tahoe, the Enterprise Data RPA platform provider, today announced a new partnership with Climb Channel Solutions Inc, as its North America distribution Partner. The partnership now extends Climb’s innovative and disruptive technology offerings for its partners with the Data RPA platform that applies AI/ML-powered Digital Workers to automate data management, data governance, and data analytics tasks across any cloud or on-premise environment. Enterprise customers adopting Data RPA have been able to modernize their data fabric by adopting automation into their data operating model and move beyond legacy manual processing.
Technologywhattheythink.com

Another adphos Instantaneous Drying Solution for Battery Production Lines

Again, a leading Asian battery company has selected adphos proprietary aNIR® -drying solution for its new processing lines. This time the drying of barrier coatings for battery separators on temperature sensitive polymer films will be realized in the new production lines with aNIR®-driers. The aNIR®-driers enable here drying processes in a fraction of a second, compared of today required 5 to even 10 s with convection dryer-based solutions. With a dryer space requirement of only 10 % of the conventional dryer sizes, now even very compact and low-tension vertical coating lines can be realized with the aNIR®-systems. In addition, thanks to the fully electro-thermal aNIR®-technology, energy saving of up to 80 % and no CO2 emissions, has to be addressed. Furthermore, the application for the drying of water as well as solvent-based coatings is possible and already realized. Therefor for battery electrode coatings, either as integrated and booster aNIR®-solutions or completely stand-alone with the proprietary BearLITE®-process are given. The resulting battery products provide greater power, higher energy density and performance compared to traditional dried battery electrodes. Even dynamic heat assisted NIR-processing in electrode calendering processing is successfully proven.
Businessmartechseries.com

Terazo Secures Funding from Tercera and Twilio to Accelerate Growth and Expand Its National Footprint

The Strategic Investment, Led by Tercera with Participation from Twilio, Will Accelerate Growth and Support the Rapid Scaling of Integration and Automation Services. Terazo, a software development and managed services firm, announced today it has closed a funding round of $10+ million. The round was led by Tercera, a growth-focused investment and advisory firm specializing in cloud professional services, with participation from Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform.
Illinois Statehomenewshere.com

Edie Parker and AWH Announce Strategic Licensing Agreement to Bring Flower by Edie Parker Products to Illinois and Massachusetts

Flower by Edie Parker high-end pre-rolls available this summer in AWH retail locations across two of the country's ten top-selling cannabis markets. NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, and Edie Parker, a luxury fashion brand known for its vintage-inspired clutches and handbags, today announced an exclusive wholesale licensing agreement to bring the most coveted products from Edie Parker's sister brand, Flower by Edie Parker, to AWH retail locations in Illinois and Massachusetts.