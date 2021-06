All 33 of New Mexico counties can now operate at the least restrictive COVID-19 level—aka turquoise—under a new public health law put into effect today. The decision comes from the governor’s office amid declining COVID-19 cases and rising vaccination rates. A news release says that “barring exceptional circumstances…such as an unforeseen mass outbreak,” counties will remain turquoise for the duration of the state’s use of the color-coded county-by-county system. The state intends to end the county-level system along with most business restrictions once 60% of the state has been fully vaccinated (currently the percentage of fully vaccinated residents 16 years and older stands at 55.8%).