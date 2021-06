The government of Mauritania and renewable energy developer CWP Global have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a 30 GW power-to-X project. “This momentous announcement sets the stage for development work to begin on what will be the world’s biggest renewable energy project, exporting green hydrogen and its derivatives to global markets,” reads the note released last week, adding that the hybrid wind and solar project will be located in the north of the country on a desert site of approximately 8,500km2. According to CWP, the $40 billion (€32.7 billion) project promises “some of the cheapest clean energy in the world.”