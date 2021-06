Julie Moreno and her daughter, Justine Dachel, are Arcadia-born-and-bred restauranteurs whose goal is to change the game when it comes to gluten-free food. After Julie’s second daughter, Sophia, started experiencing food allergies, she and Justine started creating traditional and new recipes sans gluten. What started as an in-home operation grew to become Jewel’s Bakery & Café, located at 40th St. and Thomas Road – an endeavor that continues to grow in popularity since they opened eight years ago.